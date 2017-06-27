Kitwe United are back at the top of the FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 after overcoming fellow promotion contenders Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday at home in Kitwe.

Captain and defender Moses Lolozi converted an 82nd minute penalty following a handball in the Kansanshi backline as Kitwe edged the visitors at Garden Park Stadium.

Chingalika commands the standings with 25 points after 12 matches played.

Kansanshi coached by Israel Mwanza drops to second position and are a point behind Kitwe.

Indeni are third on the table following a 2-1 win over Ndola rivals Copperbelt Buffaloes.

The Oil Men have 20 points from 12 matches played.

In Zone One, National Assembly stayed top after edging Kafue Celtic 1-0 at home in Lusaka to move to 29 points, five above second placed Lusaka City Council.

In Zone 3, Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy are leading with a gap of eight points after a 2-1 victory over Northedge moved them to 29 points in 12 matches.

FAZ DIVISION ONE –WEEK 12

ZONE ONE

Wonderful 2 – 0 Lundazi United

Matero United 4-2 Lusaka Tigers

National Assembly 1-0 Kafue Celtic

Petauke United 2 – 0 Katete Rangers

Riflemen 0-1 Paramilitary

Nampundwe 0 – 1 Police College

Lusaka City Council 4-0 Happy Hearts

Young Green Buffaloes 0-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

ZONE TWO

Zesco Luapula 1 – 0 Roan United

ZNS Lwamfumu 0-0 Geokas Curve

FQMO Roads 1-0 Chambishi FC

Chingola Police Blue Star 1-0 Mufulira Blackpool

Kitwe United 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Copperbelt Buffaloes 1-2 Indeni

FQMO Mining Operation 2-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Ndola United 0-0 Gomes

ZONE THREE

Kasama United Youth 0 – 1 Chindwin Sentries

Malalo Police 3-0 Mkushi Millers

(walkover)

Tazara Rangers 2 – 0 Isoka Young Stars

Tazara Express 1-0 Mpande Youth Academy

Prison Leopards 2 – 0 Mpulungu Harbour

Northedge 1-2 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

Riverside United 2-3 Kasama Young Fighters

Intersport Youth 0-0 Fringilla

ZONE FOUR

Limulunga Royal 1-2 Mumbwa Medics

Senanga Warriors 0-0 Zamcoal Diggers

Yeta 1-0 Kascol Rangers

Mazabuka United 0-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

Chikuni Coops 2 – 1 Kalomo Jetters

Zesco Shockers 1 – 1 Young Green Eagles

New Monze Swallows 0 – 0 Livingstone Pirates

Sinazongwe United 2 – 0 Luena Buffaloes