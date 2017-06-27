Kitwe United are back at the top of the FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 after overcoming fellow promotion contenders Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday at home in Kitwe.
Captain and defender Moses Lolozi converted an 82nd minute penalty following a handball in the Kansanshi backline as Kitwe edged the visitors at Garden Park Stadium.
Chingalika commands the standings with 25 points after 12 matches played.
Kansanshi coached by Israel Mwanza drops to second position and are a point behind Kitwe.
Indeni are third on the table following a 2-1 win over Ndola rivals Copperbelt Buffaloes.
The Oil Men have 20 points from 12 matches played.
In Zone One, National Assembly stayed top after edging Kafue Celtic 1-0 at home in Lusaka to move to 29 points, five above second placed Lusaka City Council.
In Zone 3, Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy are leading with a gap of eight points after a 2-1 victory over Northedge moved them to 29 points in 12 matches.
FAZ DIVISION ONE –WEEK 12
ZONE ONE
Wonderful 2 – 0 Lundazi United
Matero United 4-2 Lusaka Tigers
National Assembly 1-0 Kafue Celtic
Petauke United 2 – 0 Katete Rangers
Riflemen 0-1 Paramilitary
Nampundwe 0 – 1 Police College
Lusaka City Council 4-0 Happy Hearts
Young Green Buffaloes 0-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
ZONE TWO
Zesco Luapula 1 – 0 Roan United
ZNS Lwamfumu 0-0 Geokas Curve
FQMO Roads 1-0 Chambishi FC
Chingola Police Blue Star 1-0 Mufulira Blackpool
Kitwe United 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Copperbelt Buffaloes 1-2 Indeni
FQMO Mining Operation 2-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars
Ndola United 0-0 Gomes
ZONE THREE
Kasama United Youth 0 – 1 Chindwin Sentries
Malalo Police 3-0 Mkushi Millers
(walkover)
Tazara Rangers 2 – 0 Isoka Young Stars
Tazara Express 1-0 Mpande Youth Academy
Prison Leopards 2 – 0 Mpulungu Harbour
Northedge 1-2 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy
Riverside United 2-3 Kasama Young Fighters
Intersport Youth 0-0 Fringilla
ZONE FOUR
Limulunga Royal 1-2 Mumbwa Medics
Senanga Warriors 0-0 Zamcoal Diggers
Yeta 1-0 Kascol Rangers
Mazabuka United 0-0 Zesco Victoria Falls
Chikuni Coops 2 – 1 Kalomo Jetters
Zesco Shockers 1 – 1 Young Green Eagles
New Monze Swallows 0 – 0 Livingstone Pirates
Sinazongwe United 2 – 0 Luena Buffaloes