

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former North Western Province Minister Dawson Kafwaya for abuse of office involving K30,000.

According to a statement released to the media by the Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson Timothy Moono, Mr Kafwaya, 33, of plot no. 9834 Saviya Area in Solwezi was arrested and charged with one count of obtaining goods by false pretenses and one count of altering of a false document contrary to sections 309 and 352 of Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In the first count it is alleged that Mr Kafywaya on dates unknown but between 1st January 2015 and 31st July 2015 in Solwezi, being a public officer namely Provincial Minister of North-Western Province, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did by false pretenses obtain 6000 building blocks worth K30,000 from Mei Mei Co. Ltd by purporting that they were to be used as a donation for the construction of a classroom block for Mutanda High School when in fact the blocks were diverted and used to construct his house in Solwezi.

In the second count, it is alleged that Mr Kafyaya between 1st January 2015 and 31st July 2015 at Solwezi, being a public officer namely Provincial Minister of North Western Province, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did alter a false document namely a receipt no 6 and uttered it to the Anti-Corruption Commission purporting that the receipt originated from the institution that is alleged to have issued it when in fact not.

Mr Kafyaya has been released on Bond and will appear in the Solwezi Subordinate Court soon.

Mr Kafyaya was UPND solwezi member of parliament, but was appointed a Minister by President Lungu. he later joined PF aand was adopted for the Solwezi seat but lost the election to a UPND candidate in the 2016 general elections.