Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe says there is need to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ms. Mwanakatwe said the strength of any economy lies in the manufacturing sector.

The Minister, therefore, has urged all manufacturing industries to put much emphasis on growing the sector from 6.8percent currently from 2014 to 18 percent by 2030.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said at the official opening of the 2017 Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) Business Forum in Ndola today whose theme for the year is “Innovation for Industrialization.”

And speaking earlier, United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan observed that innovation is not only at the heart of ZITF but also at the business and private sector growth.

Ms. Rogan said innovation is vital for transformation and also for the private sector if it is to lead the way by ensuring that not another 50 years is spent on repeating the old formulae.

She noted that the private sector is the core functional constituency in the 7NDP as it brings growth and jobs.

Meanwhile, Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame urged the Industry to take innovation as an important tool to support the Industrialization drive for the country to move forward to fostering economic growth