Government has refuted claims by some sections of the Media that the planned construction of a University College of Applied Arts and Commerce in Katete District has been moved to Petauke district in Eastern province.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says reports by the media are untrue as government still plans to kick start the construction works once funds are available.

Mr. Kasolo said his office has been in talks with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that funds in the 2018 Budget are secured to enable his office carry out the tendering process on time and subsequently start the works.

ZANIS reports from Katete that the Permanent Secretary said this in an interview, today.

He however explained that the his Royal Highness Kalonga Gawa Undi ‘s approval the proposed land by government was the only delay for the construction of the higher institute of learning.

Government has since secured land between Sinda and Katete districts where the university will be built.

The Permanent Secretary urged the general public to be patient as government was doing everything possible to ensure that works on the University College commences by 2018.

And a Pastor at Grace Ministries Nagel Mpakateni has appealed to government to quickly build the University in Katete district to reduce on expenses that many people in the area incur in their pursuit for higher education.

Pastor Mpakateni said people in the district were worried adding that the construction works have taken longer than expected.

He was of the view that having a higher learning institution in the province will greatly help develop many aspects of society.

People here are concerned with the development as they had seen other provinces begin their university projects while the Katete Project ragged behind, he said.