Zambia on Saturday starts the 2017 COSAFA Cup campaign with a quarterfinal match against Botswana in Rustenburg at the Royal Bafokeng Palace.

The match kickoff at 15h00.

Wedson Nyirenda’s squad is entering the fray at the quarterfinal stage after receiving a bye in the preliminary round.

Zambia are missing key players from Zesco United and Zanaco who have CAF club commitments.

The four-time COSAFA Cup winners have never gone past the quarterfinals since 2013.

However, former international striker Rotson Kilambe believes Zambian can this term go further than the quarter final stage.

“The coach has selected a good team and it can go all the way to the final with its mix of the senior and junior players,” Kilambe said.

Zambia will reach a milestone of playing 50 COSAFA Cup matches when they face the Zebras.