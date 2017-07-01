The Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony of the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province has been postponed

to a later date due to unknown reasons.

According to a letter made available to ZANIS today, the ceremony’s Organising Committee’s Secretary Dawn Hatwiko. says that the Traditional Ceremony has been postponed to a later date due to circumstances beyond the control of the committee.

“This serves to inform you that this year’s Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony of the Tonga people of Monze District has been postponed to a later date.

“ This is due to circumstances beyond our control. You will be informed of the new dates in due course,” stated the letter signed by Mr. Hatwiko.

And his chairperson Patrick Sikawala confirmed the postponement and said the ceremony that it would be held at a convenient time any time this year.

Mr. Sikawala said the committee was instructed by the traditional leaders in the province to postpone the ceremony to an ‘appropriate time’ without giving proper reasons.

“As a committee we have been told to postpone this event by the Chiefs in the province until we organize ourselves properly to host the event later this year,” said Mr. Sikawala.

“And please let it be known that the Ceremony this year has not been completely cancelled but it is just pushed to a later date,” he added.

He, however said the committee would continue to solicit for donations adding that about K100,000 was need for the event to be successful and appealed to well-wishers to help the committee raise the required money.

But Monze District Commissioner Mr. Cyprian Hamanyanga said it was sad that the Traditional Ceremony has been postponed without proper reasons.

Mr. Hamanyanga said it would be very unfortunate if at all the traditional Ceremony which attracts a lot of people in the country and even outside the country is cancelled this year.

The District Commissioner observed that the event was cardinal in the promotion of rich Tonga cultural Heritage and in the promotion of tourism in the District.

“It is sad that the event has been postponed without valid reasons and I hope it has not been cancelled completely because if it is cancelled…….Am afraid it will be a huge draw back in terms of promoting our culture heritage as well as the promotion of tourism because this Ceremony is the biggest Tonga traditional Ceremony which attracts not only Tonga speaking people but other tribes (people) across and outside the country,” said Mr. Hamanyanga.

The Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony is an annual event aimed at giving thanks to harvest and to pray for rains and has been celebrated

by the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province since time immemorial.

Last week another Traditional Ceremony of Chieftainess Choongo called Isamu Lya Moomba was postponed to a later date for no apparent reason.