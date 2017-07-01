People’s Party (PP) President has urged President Edgar Lungu to heed to the Ghanaian President Akufo Addo’s counsel on justice for all in a Democratic Nation.

Mulongoti alleged that President Akufo Addo was very frank, truthful and forthright in counseling the head of state on the need for justice and fair play.

Mulongoti noted that since pre and post-colonial times, Ghana has been a shining example of what democracy and conflict resolution is and insisted that President Lungu should emulate the Ghanaian leadership style.

The People’s Party President said although Ghana Might have had their own turbulent periods, but their challenges have always offered the West African Nation new opportunities for a new chapter of a free, democratic and prosperous Nation.

Those who have been educated by Ghanaian scholars here in Zambia will attest to the fact that our brothers have no room for political patronage and empty sloganeering that is prevalent south of the equator.

“Being politically correct is not in the nature of Ghanaian leaders from the great Nkwame Nkrumah right through Gerry Rawlings and President Addo”

“Some of us who have had the opportunity to serve the Zambians in Government, know that once a visiting Head of State can openly say what President Addo said at a State Banquet, then we have a damn good idea what was said behind closed doors”

“Mr Addo advised Mr Lungu to respect those that didn’t vote for him. “The political tension that characterized the last election, where the margin of victory for the winner was some 100,000 votes, have left many worried because Zambia is one of Democracy’s success stories””

“It doesn’t take an Elbert Einstein to realize that Mr Addo is giving Lungu veiled advice that respect tolerance and fair play must be given to those that do not agree with him because he clearly didn’t win a landslide vote”

“The Ghanaian President puts it clear that at this hour our continent has no room for dictators and abusers of human rights.”Africa is breeding a new generation of leaders who are committed to governing their peoples according to the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and the principles of democratic accountability” This without any shadow of doubt is a far cry for Zambia at the behest of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the new dictator on the African political landscape”

“If Mr Lungu was looking for ‘wamuyayaya’ praises of fellow dictators Museveni, Mugabe and Kagame, then he had it coming from President Addo. We salute out Ghanaian elder brother for standing in Defence of Democracy and human rights at a time when the entire SADC neighbourhood has chosen to take part in the conspiracy of silence, as Zambia sinks into the abyss of dictatorship” Mulongoti said.