President Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda, has described those criticizing President Edgar Lungu’s trip to Addis Ababa to attend the African Union summit as totally ignorant and baseless.

The presidential spokesperson, in an interview with journalists just before the presidential entourages’ departure to Addis Ababa, explained that he is compelled to respond to these critics because their uninformed debate can mislead the nation.

“Debate in a democracy can be tolerated but uniformed debate can mislead the nation and therefore we are compelled to respond,” Mr Chanda said.

He further explained; “The African Union head of state and government summit is attended by heads of states and heads of government.”

“In this particular summit the President has a unique position regarding one assignment he will be representing all African head of states in a campaign to end child marriage therefore he has a major statement on behalf of the heads of states to present to the summit.”

He questioned those criticising President Lungu for going to attend the summit whom they expected to deliver a report tasked to him by the AU and UN.

“So I wonder those criticising, who do you want to deliver that report when the AU and UN have tasked him? He was crowned champion for the “He For She campaign” to end child marriage,” Mr Chanda wondered.

Additionally, Mr Chanda noted that all the international trips the head of state had so far embarked on had already started yielding results.

“There has been phenomenal progress made from the state visits, for example the state visit to Israel there is a green resolution happening in the country thanks to technology coming from Israel,” he said.

“We have a lot from Uganda or the environment conference in Morocco, there is no visit that has not been strategically chosen.”

He noted that President Lungu’s intent is to get as much out of Zambia’s bilateral and multilateral relations during his tenure of office.

“President Lungu’s aim is to get out as much from the bilateral, multilateral relationships Zambia has…It is total ignorance. How does someone criticise attendance of an AU summit, is he criticising the entire Africa? Anyway such criticism is baseless and does not bother us,” said Mr Chanda.