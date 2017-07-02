Unknown people in Ndola have burnt two major ZESCO supply lines leaving half the city and the Levy Mwanawasa stadium without power. This is barely a few weeks after a similar incident in Kafue district.

ZESCO spokesperson Henry Kapata says the lines in Hill Crest Township were burnt around 02 hours this morning plunging most parts of the city in darkness. He said some members of the public alerted the power utility that they were people burning major lines opposite the Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

Mr. Kapata says it is Economic sabotage for anyone to vandalize ZESCO installations in such a manner while the trade fair is under way in Ndola. He says most businesses houses have been affected especially those in the hospitality industry.

Mr. Kapata says the company is losing colossal sums of money through such acts of sabotage and called for an end to the destruction. The ZESCO Spokesperson was speaking when he inspected the damaged cables in the company of Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo.

And Mr. Lusambo has warned of stern action against all those engaging themselves in such acts of sabotage. He says government is aware of certain political players behind these destructive acts.

Mr. Lusambo says it is sad and shameful for anyone to destroy public installations at the heart of the country’s economy in such a manner. The minister urged police to pursue the culprits and bring them to book. ZESCO will provide alternative power to all the affected are