THE construction of a new State House will start next year and will cost about US$20 million, Minister of Works and Supply Mathew Nkhuwa announced in Lusaka yesterday.
Mr Nkhuwa said this follows Parliament’s approval of Government’s proposal to build a new State House because of the deplorable state in which the current one is.
Last week, the parliamentary committee on communications, transport, works and supply recommended the construction of a modern State House. Parliament approved the proposal.
Mr Nkhuwa said during a Patriotic Front media interactive forum that an inspection of the State House main administration block established that the infrastructure which was built before Zambia’s independence more than 50 years ago, can collapse any moment.
“It’s a danger to people working there, the value for life is more than the cost [of building a new structure] because it’s not fit for human habitation. “It’s a risk to continue working in there,” he said.
The minister said the area where the new State House will be constructed has not yet been identified, but that the current State House grounds cannot be ruled out as there is adequate space for a new structure.
Mr Nkhuwa said his ministry is working on ensuring that the cost of building the structure is included in next year’s national budget so that construction works can start next year.
He said the contract for constructing the new State House will be awarded through a competitive bidding process when the money is available.
Mr Nkhuwa said houses around the current State House are also in a deplorable condition and need to be improved on.
The minister said when construction of the new State House is completed, the current one could be turned into a museum.
My friends let’s not be cheated about the current state house falling down, that is one old British building built using burnt bricks, whose walls are state of the art double English bonding, just try to visit these colonial British made houses in your neighborhood and trying studying the layout of the walls in these houses, these are houses that are not going down anytime soon, unlike those newly built houses you find in chalala or silverest.
Not fit for human habitation, but will be turned into a museum, we all know museums are frequented by masses of people, so how is that different from its current purpose? If the building is not safe as they claim, it should have gone under the lecking ball or the sledgehammer.
I am against this plan is not necessary at the moment we are trying to recover our economy and why building a new home for someone who as one already? At least after 2021 not now
Unlike United Dunderheads such as the cretin above who always agree to what their sa.tan.ic leadership in UPND tell them to do some of us pro PF commentators have an independent mind and often disagree with the govt, on this issue of the construction of a new Statehouse I believe this woud be a very wasteful exercise – the funds could better be spent on the rehabilitation of our prisons to make them state of the art where convicts are reformed in proper humane conditions! Let’s not waste state funds on such projects- to the advisors at State House guys provide advice not de-vice.
Misplaced priorities .. That automatically puts every Zambian in a debt of 10000 kwacha working or not. Ba pombwe! Why can’t we live within our means ? U want mtv crib houses at our expense surely why should we even allow this ?
Meanwhile some of our kids are learning under trees and in grass thatched classrooms.
This 20million Dollars Is It Going To Be Raised By The Govt Or It Will Be An External Loan?
Which Contractors Are They Going To Use; Local Or Chinese(AVIC) ??
And Its Unfortunate That You Are Sayin The Current State House Is Not Fit For Human Habitation, How Old Is White House. That Building Is Way Bigger Than The Lusaka State House, Bt They Have Managed To Maintain It Over The Centuries With 45 Presidents Who Have Been In It.
Maintain Or Tranform The Current One Into Modern Standards If Space Is There Add Whateva Is Lacking And The Cost Will Probably Cost Less Than That