UPND REGRETS INFERNO AT CITY MARKET AND CALLS FOR THOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATION

Our Party the UPND wishes to state that we regret that part of the City Market,has been gutted by fire in the early hours of today.

Of course at this stage, it would be too early to imagine or speculate the causes of the fire. We therefore call upon the Zambia Police forensic specialists and their Fire Department colleagues to take a proffessional and thorough look as to what could have caused this unfortunate incident.

All Lusaka residents hold Lusaka City Market dear to their hearts because it’s a source of livelihoods to thousands of our Mothers and youths. It’s a complex that cuts across political, religious or ethnic divides and brings World class goods and services from far flung places such as Dubai, China and Europe, right at our doorsteps. This is how all Zambians value the City Market and we therefore call upon those vested with the responsibility of fire safety and security, which in this case is our Fire Department and the Police respectfully, to leave no stone unturned in establishing the causes of the fire break out at the market.

It is in the same vein that we call upon those that find comfort in politicizing such tragedies to lay off their hands and let independent proffessionals do their job unhindered.

MUTALE NULUMANGO

Chairperson