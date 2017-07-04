UPND REGRETS INFERNO AT CITY MARKET AND CALLS FOR THOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATION
Our Party the UPND wishes to state that we regret that part of the City Market,has been gutted by fire in the early hours of today.
Of course at this stage, it would be too early to imagine or speculate the causes of the fire. We therefore call upon the Zambia Police forensic specialists and their Fire Department colleagues to take a proffessional and thorough look as to what could have caused this unfortunate incident.
All Lusaka residents hold Lusaka City Market dear to their hearts because it’s a source of livelihoods to thousands of our Mothers and youths. It’s a complex that cuts across political, religious or ethnic divides and brings World class goods and services from far flung places such as Dubai, China and Europe, right at our doorsteps. This is how all Zambians value the City Market and we therefore call upon those vested with the responsibility of fire safety and security, which in this case is our Fire Department and the Police respectfully, to leave no stone unturned in establishing the causes of the fire break out at the market.
It is in the same vein that we call upon those that find comfort in politicizing such tragedies to lay off their hands and let independent proffessionals do their job unhindered.
MUTALE NULUMANGO
Chairperson
You were coming up well with your statement but have messed it up by your last paragraph.
This is actually a mature statement from UPND.Thank you. The market services Zambians and not political parties and we must focus on that and not on political parties.For all we know this fire could have been due to an electrical fault.
We have no intelligence in the country. Such a thing would have been anticipated given previous arson events and the political scenario. Do we have the capacity to fight terrorism? No because security is busy protecting politicians instead of the public. Police are political lapdogs and worse very very very corrupt
I only hope GRZ and Banks and the kind Zambian peoples will come to the immediate rescue of all individuals whose livelihoods have been affected by this tragedy.
Nalumango and your UPND bonse milumbwa together with ka Mukuni ba fi. ka..la.. get out with your crocodile tears
#MUTALE NULUMANGO – Well Stated. Well said too.
Thank you. You are a good leader and you show great leadership. When citizen have been affected in this manner, kind words are a BIG welcome to ALL. Great wisdom ba MUTALE NULUMANGO
shut your stinky mouth