

Baobab Import and Export Limited has broken new ground by becoming the country’s first manufacturer of adhesive tapes. Founded in 2016, the company has invested in state-of-the-art equipment that will produce a wide variety of high quality adhesive tapes under the brand name King Tape.

The company’s range of adhesive tape products includes sellotape, packaging tape (clear and opaque), custom printed tape, masking tape and insulation tape among others.

The coming in of Baobab has excited the local manufacturing and packaging players, not only because they have for a long time depended on imported adhesive tapes but because of the unique prospect of having their own customized tapes.

At full capacity, the company will create more than 100 direct jobs – with several more indirect ones – and will satisfy local demand for adhesive tapes and also export to the region.

Baobab Managing Director, Halim Jaber says: “Our focal business thrust targets individuals and corporate organisations to which we will provide high quality and reliable products that best suit their needs at competitive prices.”

Mr Jaber has no doubt in his mind that King Tape products are of the highest quality and can compete with similar products on the world market, stating: “The equipment we have is state-of-the-art. It is the best you can find anywhere in the world. We are confident that our products can compete with or even better the imported ones.”

Baobab also prides itself in having a well-trained, experienced and competent staff on its books, that fully understands the company’s vision to become a solution center for all users of adhesive tapes.

About the challenges the company has faced thus far, Mr Jaber points to the high import duty on raw materials.

“The importation rates on raw materials are too high. We need better rates to be more competitive against imported finished products,” he states.

Aside from manufacturing and trading, Baobab will also offer technical advice to its clients to help them choose the right adhesive tapes for specific usage.