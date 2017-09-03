The Zambian National team has arrived in Algeria ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup second leg encounter against Algeria.
The team arrived at Houri Boumedian Airport in Constantine at 10:20 Hours Zambian time.
The senior Chipolopolo Boys have set up base at Marriott hotel.
Zambia beat Algeria by 3:1 in the first leg played in Lusaka on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Zambia Sports Fans Association ( ZASOFA ) have expressed happiness over the Chipolopolo’s win against Algeria.
ZANIS sports reports that the Association Patron Peter Makembo says fans in the country salute the senior national football team for their 3-1 win over Algeria in a group B 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier.
“As fans we are very happy that Chipolopolo managed to beat Algeria Yesterday and we salute the technical bench for proper coordination with the team,” said Makembo.
He however cautioned the Chipolopolo not to relax as the race still continues for the 2018 world Cup.
“ They are only picking one team in Group B so Zambia should continue fighting, be positive and believe that we will qualify for the World Cup,” he said.
The ZASOFA said Chipolopolo should only add a few players on the bench but the team should be maintained in order to continue winning.
He said the fans are making arrangements to be part of Tuesday’s game In Algeria to go and support the team.
During yesterday’s qualifier at Heroes Staduim, Zambia beat Algeria 3-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup World cup qualifier at Heroes stadium in Lusaka.
Brian Mwila managed to score a brace for Chipolopolo and later on Enock Mwepu scored the third and final goal.
The two teams will face off in the second round this Tuesday on September 5 in Algeirs.
ZEDIAN SOCCER
A long walk to greatness will one day be harvested.
Dear Kennedy Mweene
Whilst the all country have seen your great effort contribution including sacrifice in being a sportsman at heart. You’ve been long enough to have seen it all, the safe path that helped you succeed and the untried path that will help you seal the deal. And that’s how most will remember you. Being the captain and amount of time you’ve been makes you a person everyone is looking up. All we need is more concentration from because you got experience. Don’t easy goals in the net. You got to fly like an EAGLE and achieve your day like an hungry cheater.
Thanks for getting the message.
Thanks Rwand Air for the transport
Thanks? We paid through the nose for that
I wish it was aboard Zambia Airways, we look too poor a country
At least ZANACO look like pros when they travel abroad!!
Thanks Rwanda transport.
Thanks? We paid through the nose for that
Zambia always want to start slow and wake up only after being put in a corner! This must stop! We knew all along we had a world class team in Under 20 with the much needed fighting spirit but as always waited until “late” to summon the players! We are a joke in administration at times! We always love to play permutations to see how if Nigeria loses or that team wins then we qualify! Nonsense!
YES BUT WE SURPORT THE TEMA NOW AND PERSONALLY I WILL BE IN LAGOS TO CHEER
THE BOYS
Well done boys! But please can the Inspector General of Police do something about the traffic congestion before and after an international football match at heroes stadium. When the President is flying out of the Country police men and women are lined up throughout the route from state house to the airport. Just why can’t the same happen when there’s an important soccer match? We left the stadium at 17:00hrs and only managed to get out of the traffic jam at 19:30hrs!!All roads leading to the stadium should be lined up with police controlling traffic because there’s too much traffic and too many people. Or when we are going for work in the morning the police officers control traffic very well at strategic points but why do they always fail when there’s an international football match?
Zambia should start preparing for World Cup 2022. Nigeria cannot afford to lose this opportunity. Cameroon can never beat Nigeria. The best result Cameroon can get against Nigeria in Yaoundé is draw and besides I don’t see Zambia winning in Constantine, Algeria. Zambia should forget it this time around.
At M.D. Very good analysis especially that its only one team from group B.
Zambia will beat Algeria again and and Nigeria respectively, just wait and see
BBC Sports 4th Sep 2017
Cameroun 1-1 Nigeria Monday Final
African champions Cameroon cannot qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday.
The result means Cameroon have just three points from four matches and can no longer finish top of Group B.
Nigeria took the lead after 30 minutes through Moses Simon after the ball broke to him in the area.
Cameroon equalised in the 75th minute as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored from the penalty spot.
The other fourth round match in this group sees Algeria host Zambia in Constantine on Tuesday.
A win for Zambia will take them to seven points just three behind Nigeria with two games to play while Algeria must win to keep alive any slim hopes they still have of going to Russia.
Go Zambia go chipolopolo Zambia 2 Algeria 0
Zambia will beat Algeria…..1-2
Zambia will beat Algeria 2-1 .
Comment: Zambia will beat Algeria 2:0