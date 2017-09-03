The Zambian National team has arrived in Algeria ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup second leg encounter against Algeria.

The team arrived at Houri Boumedian Airport in Constantine at 10:20 Hours Zambian time.

The senior Chipolopolo Boys have set up base at Marriott hotel.

Zambia beat Algeria by 3:1 in the first leg played in Lusaka on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Zambia Sports Fans Association ( ZASOFA ) have expressed happiness over the Chipolopolo’s win against Algeria.

ZANIS sports reports that the Association Patron Peter Makembo says fans in the country salute the senior national football team for their 3-1 win over Algeria in a group B 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier.

“As fans we are very happy that Chipolopolo managed to beat Algeria Yesterday and we salute the technical bench for proper coordination with the team,” said Makembo.

He however cautioned the Chipolopolo not to relax as the race still continues for the 2018 world Cup.

“ They are only picking one team in Group B so Zambia should continue fighting, be positive and believe that we will qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

The ZASOFA said Chipolopolo should only add a few players on the bench but the team should be maintained in order to continue winning.

He said the fans are making arrangements to be part of Tuesday’s game In Algeria to go and support the team.

During yesterday’s qualifier at Heroes Staduim, Zambia beat Algeria 3-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup World cup qualifier at Heroes stadium in Lusaka.

Brian Mwila managed to score a brace for Chipolopolo and later on Enock Mwepu scored the third and final goal.

The two teams will face off in the second round this Tuesday on September 5 in Algeirs.