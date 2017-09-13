Zesco United’s opponents in Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final tie SuperSport United have warmed up for the continental match with a 2-0 win over Platinum Stars 2-0 in a league game played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sifiso Myeni and Jeremy Brockie were the scorers for Supersport in Atteridgeville.

According to the South Africa media, the match took its time to come to life, but just before the half hour mark there were finally notable scoring chances at either end.

Meanwhile, Zesco lost to Zanaco 3-2 in their latest league match on Saturday ahead of Wednesday’s journey to South Africa.

Kickoff of the quarterfinal first leg will be at 19h00 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Coach Zlatko Krmpotic has named 18-players for the match.