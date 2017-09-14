Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says his officers will this week present a road map to him on how best to handle the refinement of the Current Constitution.

Mr. Lubinda says he will then present the same Road map to Parliament.

He says among the issues to be looked at is the fourteen days period in which a presidential petition is supposed to be heard and determined among other issues.

Mr. Lubinda told ZNBC News that his ministry is overwhelmed with submissions from the public on the need to refine the current constitution so that it responds to the needs of the people.

And the Minister of Justice has told ZNBC News that the Political Party Bill will be presented to Parliament during the sitting that will begin this Friday after the official opening by President Edgar Lungu.