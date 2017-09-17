Six people have been injured while dozens escaped unhurt in a road accident involving a Lusaka bound Bus known as peace Soldier. The bus overturned at Kalashili Village in Samfya District, Luapula Province.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said that the bus which was driven by 37-year-old John Kalumbi of Kawambwa District was over speeding when the driver lost control and careered off the road along the Musaila – Samfya road. Mrs. Katongo says the accident happened around 09:00hrs on Saturday.

However, Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya says the accident happened when the bus had a tyre burst and overturned. Mr. Bwalya says 15 people have since been admitted to Samfya District Hospital.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has wished injured victims of the Peace Soldier Bus accident a quick recovery.

And Mr. Chilangwa who wished the victims God’s healing, regretted the accident.

“Peace Soldier Buses Company has no record of killing people, we have been very impressed with Peace Soldier’s clean record on the road as government. So to me this accident is very regrettable and I can only wish the people who sustained injuries a quick recovery and God’s healing. We are with them in prayer, ” Mr. Chilangwa said.

Mr. Chilangwa who personally called proprietor of Peace Soldier Buses Gilbert Chishimba thanked God for sparing people’s lives.bus1