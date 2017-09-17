Six people have been injured while dozens escaped unhurt in a road accident involving a Lusaka bound Bus known as peace Soldier. The bus overturned at Kalashili Village in Samfya District, Luapula Province.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said that the bus which was driven by 37-year-old John Kalumbi of Kawambwa District was over speeding when the driver lost control and careered off the road along the Musaila – Samfya road. Mrs. Katongo says the accident happened around 09:00hrs on Saturday.
However, Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya says the accident happened when the bus had a tyre burst and overturned. Mr. Bwalya says 15 people have since been admitted to Samfya District Hospital.
And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has wished injured victims of the Peace Soldier Bus accident a quick recovery.
Yesterday, a Kawambwa – based bus owned by Peace Soldier buses company got involved in a road traffic accident on the Musaila – Serenje road.
Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya confirmed the accident which happened at around 09:00 hours.
Mr. Bwalya confirmed the Lusaka – bound bus developed a tyre burst and overturned injuring some passengers while others survived unhurt.
Mr. Bwalya said there were no deaths recorded but that about 15 passengers had sustained injuries and were rushed to Samfya district Hospital.
And Mr. Chilangwa who wished the victims God’s healing, regretted the accident.
“Peace Soldier Buses Company has no record of killing people, we have been very impressed with Peace Soldier’s clean record on the road as government. So to me this accident is very regrettable and I can only wish the people who sustained injuries a quick recovery and God’s healing. We are with them in prayer, ” Mr. Chilangwa said.
Mr. Chilangwa who personally called proprietor of Peace Soldier Buses Gilbert Chishimba thanked God for sparing people’s lives.bus1
On a sunday?
A tyre burst when any vehicle is moving at a high speed is dangerous and can cause the vehicle to overturn.
A culture of reporting overspeeding buses by passengers must be put in place.
Inspection at the bus stations are needed and not enroute by these hopeless traffic officers.
Speed traps yes might also help.
Bottom line the traffic road blocks are just a waste of resources we need to find other means of protecting passengers on the road!
Fortunately, it is only injuries, and not deaths.
always its overspeeding even when no investigations have been carried out. what’ s wrong with ZP and RATSA
Yaba sorry. We need to put road humps at every 1km so that drivers can reduce speed even if there is no traffic officer
Speed governors must be installed on all public service vehicles, calibrated to 80 mph max.
Kenya has introduced these limiters….but due to greed by Politicians who are funded by Bus owners and dull regulators at RATSA its highly unlikely.
Bad Driver ATTITUDE in Zambia = Major Root Cause!
Night driving bad
Govment must stop it now
Then safelivlihood
I have said this time and time again …remove this ban on night driving for PSV buses and introduce speed delimiters for all buses capped at 120KPH …this should be an insurance requirement. Also mandatory retesting for all drivers and instructors. Remove all those directors at RTSA and re hire from within the country and across the continent.