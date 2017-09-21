Zambian actor Akende Munalula will make appearance in an upcoming American comedy horror film written, co-produced, directed by and starring Tyler Perry. It is the tenth film in the Madea series, the sequel to Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) and the third Madea film (after Madea’s Witness Protection and Boo!) not adapted from the stage play. The film is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2017 by Lionsgate.

Synopsis of the movie : “After venturing to a haunted campground, Madea, Bam and Hattie must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear.”

“A born actor and writer, I drew my first breath in Zambia. Everyday since has been a continuous search for my identity. The question “Who am I?” lingers still to this day. Part British and part Zambian, I believe I am the sum of all my experiences, unlabeled, each one teaching me something about life, deepening my curiosity, enriching my imagination. It is that imagination that I call on every day as a communicator and a student of the human condition.” – Akende Munalula

US based Akende Munalula has featured in movies such as ‘A Teen’s Survival Guide 4 When ish Happens: The All-Star ‘, and ‘City of Dreams’

