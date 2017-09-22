Iconic R&B musicians Boyz II Men have arrived in Zambia for the 2017 Stanbic Music Festival and have promised an exhilarating and memorable concert.
The trio, comprising Sean Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris, landed in Lusaka on Thursday afternoon ahead of their double bill performance on Friday and Saturday.
“We are happy to be here. It’s so nice to get so much love from a place we’ve never been before. Being our 26th year it’s nice to know that people from around the world, specifically here (in Zambia) still appreciate what we do,” said Sean at a press briefing,
“We promise to offer 100 per cent like we always do. We promise you a great show. … We’ve performed in many places around the world and there are places like Zambia that wanted to see us. We are also happy and excited to see new people.”
He said concert goers could expect a mix of old classics that made the band popular in the 1990s as well as songs from some latest albums, which he said had evolved in of lyrics and style.
“The old classics is what people know us for, the songs that made us famous, the songs that all of you fell in love with. That element of our DNA is still part of us and will never go away. But as human beings and as artistes we are affected by times and generations changing and the world changing,” he said.
Sean added: “Anyone that doesn’t evolve is not a human being. We all change, we all evolve. That’s the meaning behind Boyz II Men; it’s growth, to be able to go from here to there and to progress naturally. Music changes, whether it’s style or lyrics and we hope people are receptive to the change and go on along the journey with us.”
And Wanya said the group would perform some of the songs that made the group popular.
“We just want to make sure the feel-good element is in the mix. We’ll make sure we give you the songs that you fell in love with. We know what got us where we are and the songs that people can rock to,” he said.
And tracing the group’s 26-year history, Nathan said the love for music had kept the group together for that long.
“Before we became friends we enjoyed signing together…So, I’s say our love for music has kept us together for all these years,” he said.
Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) president Njoya Tembo said the association was delighted to have the legendary music group in Zambia and praised Stanbic Bank and other partners for sponsoring the country’s largest
“Being the fourth year of the Stanbic Music festival, ZAM is excited that we are consolidating our music industry and in collaboration with Stanbic Bank to support our local music,” he said. “We’d like to share our experiences with international artistes. Our interest is to see how we can network and share experiences.”
Tembo also invited Boyz II Men to consider investing in a record label in Zambia.
In attendance at the press briefing were some of the local musicians who make part of the line-up for the music festival. The entire list comprises Afro soul singer Wezi, traditional folk singer Mumba Yachi, Hip-hop sensation Chef 187 and Gospel sensation Abel Chungu Musuka, Zambian R&B singer K’millian, singer and guitarist James Sakala, as well as electric violinist Caitlin DeVille.
Gates for the show open on Friday at 16:00 hours.
Welcome to Zambia dudes. 🙂
These are OLD and past it/.Thanks
BB2014,2016
Why bring finished artists?
The other time it was UB40 never mind who they actually are given the split !
Lets move on come on this bank can do better.
Bring current hot bands!
I remember’ end of the road’, the Boomerang movie soundtrack, man those were the good old days. Young and carefree. Song played on the radios dusk to dawn. We’d pause and play the cassette and try and write the lyrics.
I remember waiting for the song on radio so I could record it….praying that the DJ does not talk over the song whilst recording.
Todays kids dont know our hustle they simply download.
Ah, these guys, it’s time to hang up the mic, you have come to perform “end of road” honestly? Who’s idea was it that these guys should come to zambia when they are finished? Like they have said music changes and their music is way gone. Where were they when their music were hits? Zambians you need to smarten up, those guys are there for a quick buck, whoever brought them should have brought someone else.
These guys are rich my friend. Wanya should be about $60m or more. And they are not finished. For you to say they never came to Zambia during their heavy days, did you invite them as a country? You invite them, they come, it is that simple. Kirk Franklin came to Zambia at his peak, Don Moen came at his peak, so I don’t know what your complaint is all about.
Who comes for Charity everyone comes for a quick buck?
My friend me am in the midst of where these international artists come from so I know what am talking about, these guys don’t hit the charts anymore. As for yourself you are in zed, anything will go.
They are not on the charts because most of the music is dominated by Illuminati sponsored not so good hip-hop music. Nowadays music is not sweet, full of naked women, arrogance and prideness by artists themselves. Boy2men are so humble, their music melodious and perfect harmony. We love them. On the other hand if you like people like Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, etc go ahead, but I can tell you that what we call music nowadays is rubbish, only incantation to praise their pay master the devil.
@ BBC, you have said it all. Spot on!!
The problem with these guys is that they decide to come when they are knackered and too tired…you should have brought the whole East Coast Family.
Ngati you don’t have cash to pay just shut up and let us with mahafu enjoy.A musician can only hang the mic if he/she has lost his/her voice.
Only broke a$$ people will start talking about charts and age.B2M we coming and welcome to Zambia!