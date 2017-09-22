Zambia has called on African countries to decolonise their current education system for Africa to achieve economic prosperity.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba says the current education systems that African countries have embraced glorifies white-collar jobs which are scarce to create.
He said Africa’s biggest economy and potential was in its vast natural resources which demands for skills and trades education.
Mr. Mwamba said the despising of trades and skills education in Africa has worked against the continent as it has missed the right education to bring about economic independence.
He was speaking as Guest of Honour at the Global Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa which had over 11 countries and governments participating including South Africa represented by that Countries Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
He said Africa was the richest continent on earth owing to its natural resource endowment and demographic dividends which countries should efficiently make use off to economically empower their citizens.
Mr. Mwamba mentioned that Africa’s worst enemy was the current education system which prevented Africa’s potential to generate wealth through entrepreneurship.
He further urged African countries to unite and increase volumes trade among its people to ensure that the wealth that Africa was generating remained on the continent
By Press time, Managing Director of Barclays Bank Zambia Mizinga Melu was scheduled to deliver her speech.
Meanwhile, Summit Convenor President Zienzi Dillon said Africa was poised to become an economic giant of the world as she has woken up from slumber.
She observed that African countries were accelerating their speed to catch up and over take developing countries as leaders have now become aware of what needs to be done to become economically independent .
Guys where is Saulosi?
This Mwamba need a break.
Charity begins at home. What is this – “Zambia has called on African countries to ….”?
He has a point.
I do not understand why your country doesn’t embrace apprenticeships
Thanks
BB2014,2016
essential and vital Skills training is needed. Start training students from high school in plumbing, carpentry, Nurse’s Assistants etc.
1). Wrong advocate.
2). Employee telling his employers.
3). He doesn’t even know how to create a single opportunity himself.
4). Leave that narrative to us driving value and opportunities independent of Government jobs for years.
Far from advising him to understand the Malthusian theory, it is a fallacy of falsification to believe everyone in our economy should be bound for business and unemployment.
This chap really likes attention! That mutoto laced with rogo he gave to ftj must be haunting him
Mr. Mwamba mentioned that Africa’s worst enemy was the current education system which prevented Africa’s potential to generate wealth through entrepreneurship.
Mwamba, you conveniently did not mention corruption because lungu and you friends have just been exposed as having stolen $20 million.
The sold Zambia 42 trucks at $1 million each when the actual cost is $380,000 each….
Mr. Mwamba mentioned that Africa’s worst enemy was the current education system which prevented Africa’s potential to generate wealth through entrepreneurship.
Check the trucks they sold here…..
google.co.uk/amp/s/www.crawleyhappytimes.co.uk/new-state-of-the-art-fire-engine-for-crawley/amp/
I agree your point Mr. MwaMBA we have to revisit our education system more especially in Zambia. We demand for credits in English and it’s colonia mentality. Same results we are refusing in Zambia, south Africa, Australia are accepting them.
Why is it that its Africans who always complain? Why does the same education work for the rest of the world? Asia etc You are just lazy monkeys who want to blame all your failures on someone
Good speech Mwamba. very true, I 100% agree with you. Also Zambia need a paradigm shift in the educations system too many universities offloading graduates with no where to work. If these were trades men and women, they can easily become entrepreneurs if supported and consequently employers.
We need to change our thinking as Zambians. Here in the USA and Canada, people with trades earn six figure salaries after having some experience while those with white collar bachelor and masters degrees are lucky to earn $80K. We are so obsessed with titles and that is why useless politicians want to be called Drs, Dr. Kambwili, Dr. Lusambo, Dr. Nevers Mumba, Dr. Geoffrey Mwamba, Dr. Chifentelo etc. Imagine even engineers in Zambia now call themselves Engineer Simusokwe, Engineer Beenzu etc. when you have never even designed anything.
Education has nothing to do with the misery the whole world is experience.His Excellency being educated with the same education is against should live by example.I always wonder when the leadership of Africa continously talk about how rich the continent is when the majority of it’s inhabitats live in extreme poverty.
The Solution lies in the will of the leaders to change the game to benefit the poor people .For three decades,no one has come up with a solution to eradicate poverty,but what we see is convention after convention,seminar after seminar,conference after conference without real change.
The first thing Goverment should do is to stop segregating it’s youth by using educational qualification as a yard stick to employment or empowerment programmes.
Embrace every citizen whether…