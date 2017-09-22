Zambia has called on African countries to decolonise their current education system for Africa to achieve economic prosperity.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba says the current education systems that African countries have embraced glorifies white-collar jobs which are scarce to create.

He said Africa’s biggest economy and potential was in its vast natural resources which demands for skills and trades education.

Mr. Mwamba said the despising of trades and skills education in Africa has worked against the continent as it has missed the right education to bring about economic independence.

He was speaking as Guest of Honour at the Global Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa which had over 11 countries and governments participating including South Africa represented by that Countries Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

He said Africa was the richest continent on earth owing to its natural resource endowment and demographic dividends which countries should efficiently make use off to economically empower their citizens.

Mr. Mwamba mentioned that Africa’s worst enemy was the current education system which prevented Africa’s potential to generate wealth through entrepreneurship.

He further urged African countries to unite and increase volumes trade among its people to ensure that the wealth that Africa was generating remained on the continent

By Press time, Managing Director of Barclays Bank Zambia Mizinga Melu was scheduled to deliver her speech.

Meanwhile, Summit Convenor President Zienzi Dillon said Africa was poised to become an economic giant of the world as she has woken up from slumber.

She observed that African countries were accelerating their speed to catch up and over take developing countries as leaders have now become aware of what needs to be done to become economically independent .