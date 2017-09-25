After months of promotions, speculations, and anticipations, the time finally came for legendary R&B group to grace Zambia with talented voices.

Boys II Men (made up of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris) performed at the famed Stanbic Music Festival, held at the Polo club in Showgrounds Lusaka, on two magical nights, Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd September.

Both nights had different sets of local entertainers while being headlined by the harmony/a cappella trio.

MC’s for the event were Dj, host, presenter and radio personality, Chishala Chitoshi AKA Gesh Groove and voice over artist, corporate communications specialist Kamiza Chikula.

The Friday event had a highly anticipated performance by Mumba Yachi. Many people were not optimistic that he would be able to make it to the event due to his recent legal battles, but, much to the delight of his fans, he made it. Mumba did not disappoint, the folk musician gave a stellar performance. Hip-hop heavy weight Chef 187 was a crowd favorite. Everyone spoken to had nothing but high praises about his performance!

On the second night revelers took a trip down memory lane with K’millian belting out his unforgettable tracks. As expected his song “Kakabalika” and “Nizakukonda” were instant hits with the crowd, everyone was joyfully singing along.

Apart from Boys II Men, the stand out performance of the event was electronic violinist Caitlin De Ville. There was a lot of skepticism before the show about having Caitlin perform right before the main act. She proved all her doubters wrong with her spectacular performance! This was the first time for many to watch the Copperbelt native her perform live. She was exceedingly better than most had anticipated.

Caitlin performed covers of popular songs such as “Shape of you” by Ed Sheeran, “Bottle of loneliness” by El Mukuka, “Wild thoughts” by Dj Khalid ft Rihanna , “Galamukani” by James Sakala. She really got the crowd hooked by playing electric violin covers of old school (90’s) hits such as, “Gangstas paradises” by Coolio, “I’ll be missing you” by Puff Daddy, “Changes” by 2pac, “Black or White” by Michael Jackson among others. The whole audience was singing along and reminiscing about the ‘good old days’.

After a short intermission the MC’s of the event came on stage to introduce the long awaited main act. The audience was restless and began to chant for Boys II Men.

Their hit song “Motown Philly” started playing and the crowd went wild. “Motownphilly’s back again, doin’ a little east coast swing. Boys II men going off, not too hard, not too soft…” they sang as the audience screamed in excitement. It was a dream come true for many to finally get to watch the legendary Boys II Men in person.

The trio went on to sing their greatest hits such as “ On bended knee”, “Its so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”, “Water runs dry”, “I’ll make love to you” among many more of their seemingly endless hits. It was an emotional night, couples reminisce about their youth, and for others it took them back to a time when they were kids listening to their parent’s favorite songs. Songs such as “A song for mama” and “4 seasons of loneliness” literally brought some people to tears. The crowd loved it and got every bit of their moneys worth.

The biggest reactions from the crowd were to “One sweet day” and “End of the road”, which are arguably their biggest hits. Boy II Men cut the music to let the audience sing along, and to their amazement they knew every single word to both songs and sang at the top of their lungs.

The Boys II Men concert is one that will live long in the memory. It was a magical experience that many will treasure for a lifetime.

Boy II Men member, Nathan Morris, took to social media to thank the Zambian fans:

“September 19th marked 26 years of doing what we do. When doing it for so long you tend to get jaded… but when you leave the continent to perform, and 26 years later people are still singing your music at the top of their lungs you remember what its all about. It is and has never been about you… it’s not all about you. I thank God for using us to musically spread the message of love around the world! Thank you Zambia!” he said

Thank u Zambia! pic.twitter.com/iyZD3eKOBw — Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) September 23, 2017

PICTURES FROM THE EVENT

BY KAPA187