The Catholic diocese of Livingstone has hailed the reelection of Archbishop, most reverend Telesphore George Mpundu by the Catholic Bishops in Zambia as President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).

Speaking with Radio Musi O Tunya News, diocesan Vicar General, Jeffrey Tembo says the re-election of Archbishop Mpundu is indication that he has what it takes to lead the Catholic Church in the country.

Fr. Tembo has since wished the ZCCB president God’s blessings as he continues with his mandate, saying the bishops have reasons for retaining him to lead the conference.

The Zambia conference of catholic bishop’s election 2017 extended executive board meeting which was held at Kapingila house, in Lusaka, from 6th to 11th November, 2017, retained archbishop Mpundu.

Rt Rev. George Lungu of Chipata Diocese is the new ZCCB Vice President taking over from Bishop Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese.

Other Bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: Most Rev. Ignatius Chama of Kasama Archdiocese, Rt Rev. Evans Chinyama Chinyemba, OMI, of Mongu Diocese, while Rt Rev. Charles Kasonde of Solwezi Diocese is the alternative member.

The ZCCB Conference consists of 11 Diocesan Bishops and one Auxiliary Bishop who are in charge of all catholic dioceses in Zambia.