Mufulira Blackpool captain and long serving defender Eddie Mabo has died after an illness.

Mabo, who spent over a decade at John Kachofa Stadium, died on Sunday at Kamuchanga Hospital in Mufulira.

‘’Eddie died around 19h00 on Sunday after an illness that started two weeks ago,’’ his elder brother Evans Mabo confirmed on Monday.

He has left behind a wife and three children.

Funeral is at his residence in Chibolya.

Mabo was part of the Blackpool team that tested Super Division action last season.

Blackpool coach Glad Kilambe appointed Mabo as team captain at the beginning of 2017 FAZ Division One Zone Two season.