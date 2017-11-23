Zambia has continued their gradual rise on the FIFA Rankings released today.

Chipolopolo have moved up two places on the latest FIFA Rankings from 77 in October to 75 this month.

Zambia’s 2-2 home draw against Cameroon on November 11 aided in the rise after moving one point in October following their 1-0 away loss against Nigeria.

The continued rise comes after September’s big jump from 96 to 78.

Overall, Zambia is 16th from 17th on the CAF rankings.

Chipolopolo is now also the highest ranked team from the Cosafa Zone after South Africa dropped from 75 to 81.

Meanwhile, Senegal replaces Tunisia as Africa’s highest ranked country at number 23 and 27 respectively.

Zambia’s ex-2018 World Cup Group B qualifier opponents Cameroon are 45th, Nigeria are 50th while Algeria 64th.