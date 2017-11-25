President Edgar Lungu has praised the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining peace during the transition period. President Lungu who was among Heads of State and government that attended the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwe’s new leader President Emmerson Mnangangwa, said he was delighted that the transition process was conducted in a peaceful manner.

The congratulated Zimbabweans and wished them well as the country embarks on a path of economic transformation.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has commended President Edgar Lungu’s contribution towards defusing the recent crisis in Zimbabwe. Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland said that role that President Lungu played during the SADC Troika organ should be emulated by other African Heads of State.

Ms Scotland also told President Lungu that the commonwealth is meeting various organisations on the inter-party dialogue in Zambia. She said her Special Envoy to Zambia, Ibrahim Gambari, has met with more than 30 organisations, including several opposition political parties, on the dialogue process.

Ms Scotland said this through her Special Envoy to Zambia, Ibrahim Gambari, who met President Lungu at State House in Lusaka.

President Lungu said the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue -ZCID- should be the legitimate body to preside over the dialogue process.

The President has explained that the dialogue process should not be perceived as a PF or UPND process, because the two political parties are not greater than Zambia.