President Edgar Lungu has praised the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining peace during the transition period. President Lungu who was among Heads of State and government that attended the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwe’s new leader President Emmerson Mnangangwa, said he was delighted that the transition process was conducted in a peaceful manner.
The congratulated Zimbabweans and wished them well as the country embarks on a path of economic transformation.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has commended President Edgar Lungu’s contribution towards defusing the recent crisis in Zimbabwe. Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland said that role that President Lungu played during the SADC Troika organ should be emulated by other African Heads of State.
Ms Scotland also told President Lungu that the commonwealth is meeting various organisations on the inter-party dialogue in Zambia. She said her Special Envoy to Zambia, Ibrahim Gambari, has met with more than 30 organisations, including several opposition political parties, on the dialogue process.
Ms Scotland said this through her Special Envoy to Zambia, Ibrahim Gambari, who met President Lungu at State House in Lusaka.
President Lungu said the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue -ZCID- should be the legitimate body to preside over the dialogue process.
The President has explained that the dialogue process should not be perceived as a PF or UPND process, because the two political parties are not greater than Zambia.
Preach what you do. There were fires in Lusaka recently – the central market burnt to the ground! What kind of politics was that? How about sending the Opposition leader to Mukobeko Maximum Prison on a charge of Treason?
Congrats to President Lungu for having requested our former Heads of State (KK and RB) to facilitate peaceful transition of power in Zimbabwe. My guess is that political clients, who are financial beneficiaries of the notorious Brenthurst Foundation, are deeply frustrated on the manner the Zimbabwean issues have been resolved amicably. Human life is vital on this Planet Earth. I also pray too that Britain will review its stand on Zimbabwe – especially on the question of the historical land tenure in favour of all Zimbabweans – black and white. May President Mnangagwa take good care of former President Mugabe.
Under similar circumstances PF cadres would have caused havoc. They would have shed blood and spilled it on the streets of Lusaka. Not so, our more humane and learned neighbors south of lake Kariba.
That’s a shallow upraisal. Peaceful? After all the Zimbabweans who have died in 40 years? Peaceful transition was Mandela handing over to Mbeki after 5 years not being surrounded by your own comrades in the army and being forced to hand over power. We can probably just praisethe army’ s lack of thirst for their friend’s blood
It is the hope of all well meaning people in Zambia that President Lungu’s Advisors will timely advice, including rehearsals, for all Public and Private speeches, impromptu comments and Social occasions.
President Lungu is doing well, under the circumstances.