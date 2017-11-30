An eight year old girl has been killed and dragged into Lake Kariba by a Crocodile in Siavonga District in Southern province.

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovemore Kanyama confirmed the development to ZANIS today that Roniver Hamilenge was killed on Tuesday as she was drawing water in Lake Kariba in the evening around 18 hours.

Mr Kanyama said Hamilenge was in grade one at Namumu Primary School in Chief Simamba area.

He said both Siavonga Marine Police and National Parks and Wild Life management officers started searching for the body from Tuesday night and until Wednesday they have failed to recover it.

The DC said the officers would continue searching for the body until it was found.

He also appealed to the Matinangala parents to avoid allowing their children near the Lake if the cases of people being killed and injured by the reptile were to reduce.

Mr Kanyama said he is saddened at the continued cases of crocodiles attacking and killing people in Lake Kariba in Siavonga district.

Six month ago another 12 year old boy at Namumu Primary School drawned in Lake Kariba while he was swimming.