Katete District Health Office in Eastern Province has disclosed that the District recorded 2,500 cases of HIV/AIDS between 2016 and 2017.

District Health Director (DHD) Adamson Ndhlovu says the district in 2016 recorded about 7,000 people on Anti Retrial Treatment (ART), which however has risen to 9, 500 as of October 2017.

“The prevalence rate has not been that much but there has been an increase, as a district in 2016 we were at 4 percent but as of October this year we were at 5 percent in the prevalence rate. The district’s total population according to the 2010 Central Statistics Office (CSO), is about 208, 636, so of this population about 9, 500 are on ART,” he said.

Speaking in an interview in Katete yesterday, Dr Ndhlovu said to ensure that the number does not increase, the institution as of December 1 to 11, put up programmes to sensitize, counsel, test and treat the public.

He said the department and other cooperating partners will undertake programmes like door to door test and treat programmes.

Dr Ndhlovu said among the places the institution will carry out such programmes is Chibolya and Ibex Townships of the district.

He said the institution will also work with Community Based Organizations (CBO) to distribute condoms to the risk population of the district, like truck driver.

Dr Ndhlovu said the district has also stalked about 80 boxes of condoms to distribute within the 11 days period of activities tailored towards the World Aids Day.