Government says since it implemented Statutory Instrument no 76 of 2016 the country has recorded a 12 per cent reduction in the number of road accidents between January to September 2017.

The Statutory Instrument no 76 of 2016 prohibits the movement of public service vehicles after 21 hours.

Ministry of Transport and Communication permanent secretary Miseck Lungu says as a result road traffic accidents reduced from 25, 009 cases from January to September in 2016 to 22, 152 during the same period this year which represents a 11.9 per cent decrease.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Lungu said this in Ndola yesterday during a consultative meeting with public transport operators on the introduction of the road traffic statutory Instrument No. 79 of 2016.

Mr. Lungu explained that the implementation of the SI no. 79 is a measure that government has put in place to promote road safety and reduce road accidents in the country.

Government has introduced the SI no. 79 which seeks to compel public transport vehicles to have seat belts fitted in all vehicles by 2019 to enhance road safety for the people in the country.

But Mufulira Bus Operators Association member Samson Chalwe, complained that most bus operators cannot afford to fit in seat belts by 2019 as it is costly for one with several buses.

And Sydney Mbewe, the Taxi Association of Zambia Ndola branch secretary appealed to the ministry of transport to come up with a mechanism to help tax drivers meet the cost of fitting seat belts and child seats in the cars.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko however said that the agency is happy with the response it has received from public transport operators on the Copperbelt