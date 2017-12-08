The Ndola City Council has disassociated itself from the animal sculptures placed in the city which have become a subject of ridicule and mockery on social media.

Photos showing a few animal sculptures have been circulating on social media with some Zambians calling on the Council to remove them for being ugly and making the city dirty.

A blogger Ndela Sichizya described the artwork as ugly.

“What animals are these??? While we may be inclined towards supporting local talent, let’s also be their critics when they do mediocre works. These sculptures are ugly and extremely below what should be acceptable for display in a big city like Ndola. Even if the council got them for free, they reserve the right to say No until the sculptor raises his bar. Bene Zambia let us be averse to mediocrity at levels and in all things,” Mr Sichizya posted on his Facebook page.

But Ndola City Council Spokesperson Tiljenyi Mwanza said in a statement that the Council had nothing to do with the sculptures.

Ms. Mwanza said stated that at no time did management commission, erect, or subcontract any company or individual to put up the statues or sculptures.

She revealed that the sculptures were put up by a local businessman as a philanthropic act who purchased the artworks from young learner artists as a way of empowering and promoting their work.

She however said the Ndola City Council will endeavour to pay attention to concerns raised by well meaning people and that management will consider engaging the private businessman behind these sculptures to take note of the public’s concerns.

Below is the full press statement

NDOLA CITY COUNCIL RESPONSE ON MEDIA SCULPTURE DEBATE

8th December, 2017.

NDOLA City Council has noted the sculptures that are currently a subject of debate especially on social media and allegedly put up by Ndola City Council were actually put up by a private businessman over three years ago.

The businessman choose to donate them to the city as a philanthropic gesture.

We therefore wish to state and advise that at no time did management commission, erect, or subcontract any company or individual to put up the statues or sculptures as the public is being mislead to believe.

In his undertaking, the private businessman was motivated to purchase the artworks from young learner artists as a way of empowering and promoting their work.

However, Ndola City Council will endeavour to pay attention to concerns raised by well meaning people.

Additionally, Ndola City Council management will consider engaging the private businessman behind these sculptures to take note of the public’s concerns.

Meanwhile, the Council will not be derailed by some malicious individuals who have gone to the extent of photoshoping and forming graphic designs such as the sculpture of a lion and zebra depicting them to be existing in the City of Ndola when such do not exist in Ndola.

Although the Council is preoccupied with matters regarding the provision of services such sanitation, garbage collection, maintainance of city infrastructure related to its mandate to ensure that the city is healthy we will always endeavour to address matters that are of a public concern and brought about without malice.

We remain steadfast to serve the people of Ndola and ensuring that the city remains clean as one of our key mandated priorities.

As management of Ndola City Council we remain committed to ensuring that there is sanity in the City of Ndola.

Issued by:

*Ms Tilyenji Mwanza*

*Public Relations Manager*

*NdolaCity Council*