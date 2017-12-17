

Central Province Minister Sidney Mushanga has called for the enhancement of research to sustain the country’s developmental programs.

Mr. Mushanga said research is a key element of many developmental agendas which, when well planned, enables government to formulate evidence-based policies that lead to massive economic gains.

He was speaking during the 4th Graduation Ceremony at Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe were over 1,000 teachers graduated.

Mr. Mushanga observed that science, technology and innovation are recognised as the most important drivers of sustained and inclusive development.

“As part of the broader research agenda, government will ensure that higher institutions of learning strengthen research capacities in the Zambian people to carry out research programmes with internationally accepted standards,” he said.

The Provincial Minister also urged the graduating teachers to uphold high standards of education and integrity and become role models to the pupils they will be teaching.

And Kwame Nkhrumah University Vice Chancellor Hellicy Ng’ambi, appealed to the Ministry of General Education to absorb the graduates into the mainstream teaching profession as soon as possible.

Ms. Ng’ambi added that development sustainability is only possible if combined with research fostered innovation through teaching and learning.

She said the institution took pride in producing teachers and education managers that are able to solve problems, think critically and deliver quality education to the Zambian people and beyond.

“The underlying principle to holistic access to education is driven by the fact that to achieve national socio-economic growth and stability, an educated citizenry is central,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor also urged the graduands to use their education with integrity and purpose and be leaders in transforming their communities and institutions through innovative and creative teachers to contribute to education for sustainable development.