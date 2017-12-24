Ministry of Education in Northern Province has expressed happiness with the reduction in the number of girls dropping out of school due to teenage pregnancies.

Senior Planning officer, Kennedy Franshi revealed that a total number of 279 girls dropped out of school this year compared to 384 recorded last year.

Mr. Franshi said the ministry is happy with the response it has received from the community on the sensitization against teenage pregnancies.

And Mr. Franshi has maintained that the re-entry policy introduced by government is a deliberate policy aimed at giving the girl child a second chance to return to school after falling pregnant.

He added that since the introduction of the policy many girls who had dropped out of school have been re-admitted.

Mr. Franshi said the Ministry has intensified counselling in schools to sensitize pupils on the dangers of teen pregnancies.

He also added that the Ministry has also partnered with stakeholders to educate and sensitize members of the public on the importance of educating the girl child.

Mr. Franshi noted that the Ministry is committed to ensuring that the girl child is fully educated for the benefit of society.