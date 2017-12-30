Home Affairs Minister Sternly Warning PF Youths

9
442 views

Related Posts:

9 COMMENTS

    • Why not speak in Bemba so that we can understand and the people can understand. English is not our language.

      0

      0

    • Unbelievable, why Kapyongo looks and sound so guilty?
      The PF-cadres behaved extremely orderly and professional.
      Watch on The Post(Mast) videos, since those cadres behaved that cool then might be UPND.

      1

      0

    • But zoona
      So this giant midget speaks like that even in cabinet and someone saw it fit not only to appoint him minister but to retain him?This is tragic,i know kapasos in villages who can do better.
      He does not even see the shrinking space.First he was using his cadres to attack people now he himself is being attacked by the hounds he bread and whom he has failed to discipline.Ya ya ya ya illiteracy has a heavy price.

      0

      0

  2. Kampyongo your youth cadres are lawless because this is what you have always taught and told them to be.To harrass those that do not agree with you. Now you know that lawlessness can get out of hand and can not always be contained to your advantage.It is time to reap what you sowed!

    0

    0

    • mitimiti
      Imagine elementary lessons,and the ka f00l is a minister did he not see this coming?And when the time to go comes he will be chased by the likes of Kamba and Max Chongu.PF,what a tragic experiment,a lesson of what not to do,what not to be.

      0

      0

  3. Now your hungry thug youths are catching you stealing logs and you throw a tantrum………when the same thugs are attacking radio stations you keep quiete ??

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here