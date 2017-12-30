Videos and Audios Home Affairs Minister Sternly Warning PF Youths December 30, 2017 9 442 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Related Posts:Home Affairs Minister admits the law allows police stations to operate parking lotsMotorists should demand receipts from police officers manning roadblocks-Home Affairs MinisterHome Affairs Minister did not ban road blocks-Police IGSpeaker directs Home Affairs Minister to explain presence of Police in ChomaGreen Party President Peter Sinkamba calls on Home Affairs Minister to end Police Brutality Loading...
These thieves need bullets between their eyes. 2021 is too far.
Why not speak in Bemba so that we can understand and the people can understand. English is not our language.
Unbelievable, why Kapyongo looks and sound so guilty?
The PF-cadres behaved extremely orderly and professional.
Watch on The Post(Mast) videos, since those cadres behaved that cool then might be UPND.
But zoona
So this giant midget speaks like that even in cabinet and someone saw it fit not only to appoint him minister but to retain him?This is tragic,i know kapasos in villages who can do better.
He does not even see the shrinking space.First he was using his cadres to attack people now he himself is being attacked by the hounds he bread and whom he has failed to discipline.Ya ya ya ya illiteracy has a heavy price.
Kampyongo your youth cadres are lawless because this is what you have always taught and told them to be.To harrass those that do not agree with you. Now you know that lawlessness can get out of hand and can not always be contained to your advantage.It is time to reap what you sowed!
mitimiti
Imagine elementary lessons,and the ka f00l is a minister did he not see this coming?And when the time to go comes he will be chased by the likes of Kamba and Max Chongu.PF,what a tragic experiment,a lesson of what not to do,what not to be.
Now your hungry thug youths are catching you stealing logs and you throw a tantrum………when the same thugs are attacking radio stations you keep quiete ??
According to Stupid Mwale, these are UPND youths and Kampyongo is their national Chairman.
Ni comedy mudala.These bug.g.ers do not need opponents they are designed to fail.