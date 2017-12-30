Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has said all illegal cargoes of Mukula logs that have been seized by the state will be forfeited to the state and sold off.
Ms. Kapata said the Zambia Forestry and Forestry Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) Limited will auction off the contraband. She was speaking when she addressed ministerial staff in Ndola today.
The Minister expressed concern about the illegal trade and indiscriminate cutting of the trees whose botanical name is Pterocarpus chrysothrix that is growing and threatening Zambian forests. The tree takes about 80 years to reach full growth and maturity.
Government to date has suspended export of wood or logs of any Timber Tree Species including logs of the famous Mukula Tree.
Ms Kapata who earlier this year spoke after the ban said Timber export permits will only be issued for processed or sawn timber.
She explained that the move is in accordance with Statutory Instrument number 94 of 2015.
Meanwhile, some traders have complained that the origin of their cargoes is actually the Democratic Republic of Congo and are upset that the Zambian authorities are seizing their cargoes that are in transit to other destinations.
China as well as Thailand in particular where the demand is almost insatiable has fuelled the illegal trade and smuggling.
Smugglers have devised methods of exporting the timber, through neighboring countries such as Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania.
Prior to the surge in demand for the tree species in 2014, Zambians showed general disinterest as villagers used it in constructing their mud houses, farmers used it to cure their tobacco, and railway companies used it as slippers.
The rampant growth in the Mukula trade awoke interest in monitoring how the timber industry has been operating and how the country’s precious timber is being exported. This sudden increase in demand forced government to suspend the issuance of licences for harvesting the species and now being found with a piece of the tree has became a serious crime.
Why don’t we have people convicted and jailed for this economic sabotage activity. Kapata and her Boss Lungu are telling us Mukula trees have been seized. From who? Ba Koswe Mumpoto bafula
Prevention is better than cure. Those logs are dead wood. They are irreplaceable. Despite the fact you are going to auction them, the loss is permanent.
She has made the right decision
She strikes me as a level headed minister.
Mukula logs are really the jurisdiction of the Government to chose what they do with them.
Am I making sense ?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
That is shadow boxing. As corrupt as this PF government is, most of the logs leaving the country are less likely to be detected, much less, accounted for. The battle is against corruption. And corruption is the government. It is a lost battle.
It highly rumoured and believed that the President, ba Jean the Baptist and many other corrupt and insincere govt officials are the ones who are still harvesting and exporting. Why don’t we hear news of imprisonment kanshi
I still don’t know the academic credentials of this woman. Maybe it’s her heavy voice which misleads me.
Like others have said here, the root of the Mukuka problem is embedded in corruption.
Why are we not planting seedlings already if this tree is so valuable
Some ministerial appointments I’ve never agreed with
If we can get rid of corruption then we can stop Mukula tree smugling
This woman has failed in her constituency just busy with mukula tree business
Well done for once Jean kapata for banning export of unprocessed timber….you need to ban the export also of processed indginous timber…..only farmed timbers should be exported….lets at least try to preserve our forests…
And who pockets the money???????????????????
Hypocrite