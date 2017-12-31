Former PF Deputy Secretary General Bridget Attanga and former Zambia Railway’s Managing Director Professor Attanga have also joined the NDC.
Former Health Minister in the MMD Government Levison Mumba has also joined the newly formed opposition party the National Democratic Congress NDC.
Others who have also joined the NDC include former Energy Deputy Minister Angela Chifire and former justice permanent secretary Joseph Akafumba.
According to a statement from the NDC Media team, the five prominent political figures have since been co-opted into the Central committee the highest decision making wing of the NDC.
And NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili says he is happy that the newly formed party has continued to grow three months after its formation.
Mr. Kambwili said the coming on board of new member’s to the NDC is a sign that the political grouping is poised to form Government in 2021.
Mr. Kambwili has disclosed that several prominent political figures, lawmakers and former Minister’s have shown growing political groupings in the country.
The NDC will in the next few hours issue a detailed and comprehensive statement on its first central committee meeting held in Luanshya today.
The losers are the Zambian citizens. Everyone wants to be president.
What’s unfolding in front of our eyes is dilution of the votes across all viable political parties.
The winner is PF… I really cannot see Kambwili president, and all he has done in NDC is put a big spanner in the works of UPND.
My opinion, I could be wrong
She is politically smart. I would have done the same.
Kambwili will make better president than George Weah.
He is actually putting a big spanner in the work of PF. HH supporters are faithful and cannot run to Kambwili.
On a fair ground, Kambwili is putting a spanner on PF as he is splitting the PF strongholds. But as usual PF will rig the elections. With all the stealing going on, I don’t see Kaizer Zulu wanting to lose power..
I think PF should begin to worry that Kambwili and NDC are chipping away at its membership. Politics is about numbers and as things stand PF is losing numbers on a daily basis, not to mention the majority citizens who have become disgusted with the corruption, poor leadership, lack of priorities etc. President Lungu has clearly wasted 2017 and is clearly on his way out come 2021. President Lungu’s PF-MMD alliance is a disaster waiting to explode and is to blame for PF poor economic performance. Ba Mutati has clearly failed to deliver in the first year and with economic development once you fail to lay an economic policy foundation in your first year thats the end. Mutati wasted 2017 with sweet talk instead of objectivity.
The growth of the NDC is good for democracy. I think they put good pressure on the ruling party, especially in the CB. PF and UPND must wake up.
PF is infected by a virus called “CORRUPTION,” a virus for which there is no known cure.
JUST WAIT AND SEE AND NOW PF WILL AWAKEN FROM THEIR SLUMBER.
IAM SURE SOME ONE IS SWEATING IN PF.
NDC WILL DISTABILISE PF STRONG HOLD ARES AND AS THINGS STAND BY UPND ARE CELEBRATING.
THEIR CONSTTUENCIES ARE IN INTACT WHILE PF ARE LOOSING.
KAMBWILI TIYE NABO.YOUNG COBRA BALA CEPA BA PF.
CORRUPTION HAS BLINDED THEM.WHEN THEIR WILL BE A RE RUN THEY WILL,THEY WIL COME AND KNEEL DOWN FOR YOU.
I CAN SEE NDC TO BE A FACTOR IN 2021.
WELL COME NEW MEMBERS.
Is this the quality of people to be proud of? NDC is going nowhere.
Same frustrated thieves reuniting …Prof. Attanga where is our Eurobond that was pumped on ZRL?
NDC is an extension of Pf. Miles Sampas party started well but collapsed in a ‘blink of an eye’
Just before 1990, Zambia was slipping in a failed state. The fruits of Independence had disappeared and accepting POVERTY was becoming the order of the day. Corruption was at a record high whilst dictatorship was on brink. Thanks to the Zambia who it to the streets to voice their huge anger over the Economy which was now biting every person in the middle class. How long will it take for this President ECL that you don’t take Zambians for granted because when they act, they surprise each other because their always shoots to the TOP. Lungu has a choice, whether to revisit the Zambian Vision and keep on plundering the economy. It’s no or never to prepare for the future.
Only time will tell
But who are not thieves in the zambian politics, if you check almost all of them are the same characters , is GBM clean! Do you really think HH is clean !
Iam worried with the zambian politicians I cannot see any political morality unless some thing changes we shall be going in circles .
Kindly check facts. Prof and Mrs Atanga left PF for UPND on 26th October 2015. Mr Levison Mumba was also UPND having left MMD. So they are coming from UPND to NDC.
Wow these political pr0stitutes!!! Thanks for the heads up…
We are now able to keep a tag on them observing how they’re pathetically sucking d1ck as long as it’s fresh d1ck!
Sorry for the language Zambia, but we need to compare these politicians to pr0sritues and that’s what they are.
I believe if we did compare them, we’d probably be in a better place and vote better.
@ Mwizyo walasa. These are all former UPND. So has it got to do with PF?
KIKIKIKI……… UPND HAS LOST ITS MEMBERS TO NDC. THE ACTUAL WINNER HERE IS PF. THE OPPOSITION IS BUSY CHIPPING AT EACH OTHER AND REDUCING THEIR CHANCES OF GETTING 50% + 1 VOTES. THE PEOPLE WHO MATTER ARE THE PERSONS LIVING IN THE COMPOUNDS WHO HAVE VOTERS CARDS. THOSE ARE THE ONES WHO LOVE THE PF… DONCHI KU BEBEA. SO YOU CAN BARK AND BARK ABOUT CORRUPTION IT WONT YIELD ANYTHING FOR AS LONG AS YOU DO NOT PROVIDE EVIDENCE AND TAKE THEM TO COURT. THE PEOPLE WITH VOTERS CARDS ARE WITH THE PF.
Nonsense…
@MWIZYO:those are a facts.
All those names mentioned above left PF to upnd together with GBM,Sylvia Masebo,Guy Scott,etc once president Edgar Lungu replace late Michael Sata as PF president.so the loser here is UPND because almost all those who backed HH in 2016 are now joining NDC.if you have observed of late even GBM is very quiet,he may join NDC soon as well!!so much as HH’s bantustan votes are intact,same can be said about PF because its those Zambians in PF strongholds who hate PF and opted to vote for HH’s upnd in 2016 who may now vote for Kambwili in 2021.hence HH may lose the votes he got in PF areas!!ECL’S SOLDIERS ARE STILL IN PF!!
here is the list of former PF officials who backed HH in 2016:Dr.Guy Scott,Bridget Atanga,Miles Sampa,Bob Sichinga,Lupando Mwape,etc.all these…
Continue…
All those who supported HH have now ditched him.plus you people in upnd should not cheat yourselves that Kambwili can be in a pact with HH-never because his only ambition is like HH-TO BECOME PRESIDENT AT ALL COSTS!!
PF can even boarst because Miles Sampa has returned home from UPND.if Mulenga Sata,Bob Sichinga,Dr.Kaseba Sata,etc join NDC-still the loser could be upnd because all these supported HH in 2016!!
I REPEAT,ALL THOSE WHO HATE PF IN 6.5 PROVINCES AND VOTED FOR HH IN 2016 COULD NOW VOTE FOR KAMBWILI IN 2021-FURTHER REDUCING HH’S CHANCES OF WINNING BECAUSE HH’S VOTES FROM 3.5 PROVINCES WOULD ALWAYS BE A DROP IN THE OCEAN!!so this is sad news for upnd unlike for PF!!
NJIMBU BB 2017
How come Mr Kambwili is now accepting members from UPND into his NDC but he’s on record of demonizing MMD members who joined the Mighty PF because he made the nation believe that he was going to manufacture New members….kikikiki