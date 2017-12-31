

Former PF Deputy Secretary General Bridget Attanga and former Zambia Railway’s Managing Director Professor Attanga have also joined the NDC.

Former Health Minister in the MMD Government Levison Mumba has also joined the newly formed opposition party the National Democratic Congress NDC.

Others who have also joined the NDC include former Energy Deputy Minister Angela Chifire and former justice permanent secretary Joseph Akafumba.

According to a statement from the NDC Media team, the five prominent political figures have since been co-opted into the Central committee the highest decision making wing of the NDC.

And NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili says he is happy that the newly formed party has continued to grow three months after its formation.

Mr. Kambwili said the coming on board of new member’s to the NDC is a sign that the political grouping is poised to form Government in 2021.

Mr. Kambwili has disclosed that several prominent political figures, lawmakers and former Minister’s have shown growing political groupings in the country.

The NDC will in the next few hours issue a detailed and comprehensive statement on its first central committee meeting held in Luanshya today.