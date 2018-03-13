The Anti-Corruption Commission has again summoned NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili for corruption related investigations.
Mr. Kambwili is expected at the ACC at 09:30 Hours on Wednesday.
In December last year, the ACC concluded investigations into corruption allegations against Mr. Kambwili.
ACC Spokesman Timothy Moono had announced that the commission had since handed over a report to the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) for guidance.
This was after Mr. Kambwili had been questioned for over nine hours in May of the same over allegations of corruption and abuse of authority of office.
Mr Moono said Mr. Kambwili said the interview was also based on his acquisition of property beyond his past and present emoluments.
Despite unethical offering Jerabos freedom by PF state house, Kambwili still remains a top threat.
How many accidents has Kambwili survived?
How many ACC interrogation he has survived?
Now that “digital migration” is no good for Kambwili. Uyu wena balemulonga”.
CK’s CORRUPTION dealings couldn’t be heavier. When you are incredibly corrupt, the apparatus of the law dog your little paths all the damn time. Good luck but don’t take Zambians for a ride. Let’s hear it.
ARE THESE NEW INVESTIGATIONS OR REINVESTIGATIONS? DO WE HAVE NEW LEADS IN THE PAST INVESTIGATIONS?
The article goes, the report has been forwarded to the DPP for guidance. So shed more light.
Also explain the possibility of one goon holding on to one party as MP and being a leader of another party as who knows what. These double stances lacunas need explanation. Who is that guy good at explaining the constitutional jargon? Ooh yes, leader of the Dobo party aka Green party, Sinkamba?
If CK being consultant to NDC while still in PF is illigal, arrest him instead of complaining 24/7
You keep summoning this BUFFOON …what about 42X42 and Ambulance thieves??
LT Change the photo for his EXCELLENCY CK 2021, HE IS MORE HANDSOME AND PRESIDENTIAL MATERIAL THAN THIS OLD PICTURE