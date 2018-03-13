The Anti-Corruption Commission has again summoned NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili for corruption related investigations.

Mr. Kambwili is expected at the ACC at 09:30 Hours on Wednesday.

In December last year, the ACC concluded investigations into corruption allegations against Mr. Kambwili.

ACC Spokesman Timothy Moono had announced that the commission had since handed over a report to the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) for guidance.

This was after Mr. Kambwili had been questioned for over nine hours in May of the same over allegations of corruption and abuse of authority of office.

Mr Moono said Mr. Kambwili said the interview was also based on his acquisition of property beyond his past and present emoluments.