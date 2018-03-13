President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday met his counterpart, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. The two leaders met during working lunch in South Africa.

President Lungu was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Joe Malanji, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba.

President Lungu congratulated Mr Ramaphosa for his election as ANC President during the 54th ANC Conference held at NASREC Johannesburg in December 2017.

President Lungu also congratulated President Ramamphosa in his eventual election by Parliament as President of the Republic of South Africa.

President Lungu also reaffirmed the close relations and mutual cooperation between Zambia and South Africa. He said the two enjoyed trade and investment relations.

And President Ramaphosa said Zambia and South Africa enjoyed historical,cultural and good economic relations. President Ramaphosa is the current Chairperson of SADC while President Lungu is Deputy Chair for SADC Organ on Politics and Defence