UPND Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says President Edgar Lungu’s appeal for help in the fight against corruption is an admission that his government has failed to end the vice in Zambia.

Mr. Mweetwa told journalists at the weekend UPND briefing on today that the fight against corruption can only be won if the government and President Lungu in particular show commitment.

Mr. Mweetwa observed that since President Lungu entered office, corruption has steadily been going up without any form of intervention.

“As UPND, we commend President Lungu for conceding that he has lamentably failed in fighting corruption hence the call for help. The free advise we can give the president and the entire PF is that, let them lead by the example.”

He suggested that the recent statement by President Lungu using an idiom of “Ubomba Mwibala alya Mwibala” has not only become a slogan for public service officers but is also fueling corruption in the public service.

He further said that President Lungu does not mean well in the fight against corruption adding that the Friday address to Parliament reveals the high level of hypocrisy in his government.

“If the President was serious with the fight against corruption, he would have started with his Ministers whom he at one time accused of being corrupt.

He regretted that despite him confessing that there was rampant corruption among his ministers, only outspoken Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili has had the wrath of the Anti Corruption Commission and the Police.

“It is such kind of selective application of Justice which was fueling corruption in Zambia.Am wondering why the Anti Corruption Commission only began to investigate kambwili when he left office and started to speak against Lungu’s corrupt vices”,he said.

The lawmaker who is also African parliamentarians against corruption Network Zambian chapter chairperson further explained that there were alot more ministers in PF government that need to be investigated today but were surviving at the mercy of Lungu by being his praise singers.

“I can tell you members of the press that the levels of corruption under the PF administration which came into power on the premise of fight against corruption makes Rupiah Banda look like a saint in the eyes of the public.The corruption under RB could be more tolerable than under this PF.It has reached pandemic levels and only a total change in leadership can liberate the country.We are a disaster not only locally but even on the international scene,”he added.

He said Zambia is what it is today because of the mediocre leadership the people have continued to entrust its affairs with.

“If the people were serious with the kind of leaders they put in office, the country would be at a different level.Even the amount of punishment God shall met out to sinners will be much bearable than what the PF are subjecting this country and it’s people to.It’s scarely and as the UPND,we can feel the pain and it hurts,”the lawmaker said.