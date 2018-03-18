Kalabo District Commissioner Fridah Luhila has appealed to people in Ndoka and Lukona communities to be wary of a lone buffalo that is roaming the area.

Mrs. Luhila told ZANIS that the beast was spotted in Ndoka area by a local school teacher.

She said National Parks and Wildlife officers have since been sent to the area to safeguard the lives of people.

Mrs. Luhila has since urged members of the public to take precautionary measures and report the whereabouts of the beast to her office immediately once spotted.

In a related development, the lone buffalo was also spotted in some parts of Silowana Ward of Nalolo District.

Silowana Ward Councilor Kapalu Chilanda told ZANIS in a telephone interview that there is need for relevant authorities to quickly intervene before lives are lost.