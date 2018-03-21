Related Posts:
Thank you for bringing this out in the open. Without your video, the government would have given away 3.3m hectares. This is the way to go to show this government that we are willing to fight for our country. Those people in the Lake Bangweulu area must also do something similar to show how they are being displaced. Let us all bring out what is quietly happening in our communities and expose ECL’s corruption.
Shame……what a pity. Cry my beloved country. South Africa and Zimbabwe are retaking their land back, that is when our pathetic and souls losers whom you call leaders are giving away land to foreigners.
Like I have always stated, God has a way of dealing with plunderers. Where is are the plunderers…FTJ, Bennie Mwiinga, Sata……. …. Lesa wa maaka and he does hear the cries of his people. Amen