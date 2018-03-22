Police in Lusaka have arrested Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and charged him with 37 counts of being in possession of money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The outspoken NDC Political Consultant has also been slapped with two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage.
Mr. Kambwili has been detained at Woodlands Station and has been denied police bond.
He will appear in court tomorrow.
Mr Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia has confirmed the arrest to Journalists in Lusaka.
When he was being led to the police cells, and Kambwili was heard complaining about the poor state of police cells.
Can someone explain to me why most politicians who disagree with whoever is the president of Zambia at the time always lands in jail? It’s a pattern us citizens witness over and over again.
Ps.If Stormy Daniels was in Zambia,her and her lawyer would have been arrested along time ago!! and all media outlets except fox news would be closed. Even with a moron for a President(according to Rex Tillerson),America is still free ..can’t we do better?
Current crop of government leaders should make sure that Woodlands police station is 5 star accommodation. Just in case they use the facility after leaving the government job. Just say..
All that ill gained wealth Kambwili has will be spent on his healthcare in South Africa and Lawyers in Zambia. Karma is a bi.tch.
we cant because our institutions are extremely weak,in Zambia and Africa in general Presidents have more power than the institutions that are supposed to provide the checks…until this is sorted we should get used to politicians harassing each other…
Will Kambwili fit in those small cells at woodland?
While I agree that he should be prosecuted for theft, Lungu and his corrupt ministers should be as well.
The comparison?????
Some maroons here will deliberately forget that ck issue started when he was still a cabinet minister. Upnd through their kids zwd exposed cks corruption. Ecl dropped him to answer to those charges and the buffoon instead of playing it smart he started insulting ecl which case later saw him expelled from the party. This buffoon brought alk this on himself.
To all under5s here ck issues started before he left govt when he was still a bootlicker for pf and ecl not after.
Its funny how lawmaker BUFFOON CK is complaining about the state of the prisons …the same way Hakainde was complaining about the appalling of correctional facilities yet they do nothing when they are released. I have seen Woodlands Police Station its an eyesore and has not changed for 30 years. Its the same with these in leadership today who are reckless spending millions on overpriced things like Parliamentary Committee Allowances, Ambulances, Fire Trucks, Roads etc instead of investing in our Police Services …5 years from now do not be surprised when they complain.
Such intimidations were used on President Sata when in opposition but Zambian people were not stupid to understand that RB was doing that as Sata was a threat. It didn’t work if anything made president Sata become even stronger. The PF is using failed methods that cannot win them elections. Memories are still fresh HH was and continues to be persecuted because he is a threat to PF. Lungu is the worst junior dictator in Southern Africa but it won’t take him anywhere.
When CK posted a birthday cake written CK-2021, that when his downfall started. Lungu saw the photo & shortly after that fired CK so that he wouldn’t challenge him for PF presidential candidacy. Lungu is an evil Malawian snake.
CK is not the only corrupt/wealthy PF minister. Actually ALL PF ministers are corrupt & wealthy with stolen money.
Anyway I have no pity for racists, tribalists, nepotists etc.
Just go to You.tube & search for Dununa reverse rally chingola to view video of CK spewing tribal hate speech against Tongas.
Let the innocent suffer at the hands of the evil men, but when time for the real criminals to suffer comes, they will need diapers for defecation because they will suffer a 1000 times more and will regret the day they were born.
Waste of time and government resources. We should improve as a country to stop such nonsense. As much as I don’t like Kambwili and Whynter who abused office. This is not Justifiable by EL and His Team. Shows Childishness.
Really; why are such things happening in Zambia? Time for reckoning is coming when these thugs in the pf govt. will face the music once out of power. All is well ba Kambwili. God is in control. Nothing just happens. Have courage and be of good cheer.
I called it with Mwanawasa, then I called it with Banda and I called with Sata
I will do it again.
Kambwili will be the next Zambian president.
I know it, I hold a PhD.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
You have called Bluff, kray kray
37 cases????
Sounds like $7billion tax bill.
Ishili shonse fye.
the law is deaf and blind when you are in tune with them. but once you disagree with them suddenly they open their eyes and ears and noses and whatever senses they deem necessary
so these guys in government cant dispute accusations of corruption,next will be Harry kalaba
Its about time because this man thought he was invisible. Check all his accounts in the country and abroad. In the UK investigate his wife and kids and ask the UK government to give consent into their bank accounts. If one’s resources are more than what they earn should raise eye brows. On his salary he could afford to pay his children’s tuition, accommodation, living expenses, medication and luxury expenses plus his own lavish lifestyle in Zambia? Houston…. we have a problem. Where did he get money to build Kambwili Estates? He is charging tenants rent so the question is….. is he paying taxes? What about his other businesses? Has he been paying taxes all these years? He needs to provided receipts and invoices of all works done, contractors, business licences etc.
Concerned Citizen
You speak well and ordinarily in normal circumstances one should agree.But these are not normal circurmstances we are watching thieves catching a thief.Now that he is no longer part of them the presidential teaching “..ububomba mwibala alya mwibala..” does not apply to him.
He has even been told to apologies to Kampyongo and Bokani over 42 by 42.
We are living in sad times whose only gratification is that we hope the elecorate can be more responsible.
Too bad Tiger.
Seems effective investigations are only targeted on those against ubuteko. Welcome to democratic republic of PF.
This will never change until we as a people tackle the governance issues …no African leader will relinquish control of these wings unless the people force it through even Hakainde must not cheat you..its a cycle of tit for tat.
Kambwili must tell us the source of funds for the more than 40 flats he has constucted at Kitwe-Mufulira junction in Ndola.
what do they know now which they did not know when he was in government
“As he was being led to the cells, Kambwili was heard complaining about the poor state of Police cells”
Moral of the story is, all those plundering State resources, & abusing office, Kaiser, Chimpyongo, Jona, Bowman, “apa peve muyanganepo”, & fix those cells & prisons, as the day is fast approaching when these penal blocks will be your bedrooms
David verses Goliath, Kambwili verses Tayali. Tayali is a very bad boy, now he wants to go for Zayelo. It’s difficult to sympathize with Kambwili, he’s incorrigible, given an opportunity he can insult all of us. Ati nshili wakunyelako amasushi, whatever he meant. We are just waiting to see how he will get himself out of this as he claims to be tough and intelligent
Ukose
How they hope to survive that day i wonder.Dullness is very expensive.
Obtaining pecuniary advantage and conduct likely to deprive the poor of money by way of theft is the main charge here.
I personally hope that one day one of these buggers dies maybe,just maybe our dull characters shall know the possible repercussions of such f00lishness.Firstly the arresting officer would be in problems then our dull “..leaders..” would know that they will have to answer for the death
Why worry, he himself declared that he couldn’t be intimidated!
Why are people talking about his money when they never talked about it in 2002. Go into history and you will see that his wealth from as early as 2000 has been increasing
It’s completely un necessary to deny bond to a person of a known fixed abode and one that took himself to police. It’s all about making someone sleep in jail and tomorrow they will say police failed to take him to court so he spends the weekend in cells. Let’s grow up in our Governance, this is pure abuse. By saying this we do not have any opinions on the merits or demerits of his charges. We are only concerned that people spend time in jail before they are sentenced for no good reasons.
I think President Lungu doesn’t have political strategy and foresight. He has just handed HH victory in 2021, mark my words. The stage is set for UPND and NDC to work together while copperbelt and northern province will slowly start tilting towards HH. The President should stop this business of persecuting his rivals during the Easter period which Christians hold so dear. HH now needs to focus his mobilisation on the copperbelt and northern province as the time is so ripe. This persecution of Kambwili is a blessing in disguise, let him wholeheartedly reach out to NDC so that they consolidate the numbers.
Kambwili is going to court. His political persecution will be determined in court and not by sympathiser bloggers.
There it is…..we have said the only crime CK has committed is bullying the mines to give him contracts……he used to warn the mines that they are decampaining PF if they do not give him contracts….period.
This is only evidence they have if that is a crime. Ck did not steal outright like lungu is doing…..
Ck keep stròng…lungu will fail.
I told you that they’ll now seize Kambwili by the balls and he’ll squeal like a pig. Why does Kambwili walk like that? At first I used to suspect that he had just undergone an MC, now it seems he went for enlargement. Ati Consultant. This scatter head is just another disaster who has total disrespect for the law. Lets see how he is going to survive these 37 counts slapped on him. Courts will now be his playing ground and lawyers will such him dry. CK azalila like a pig!!!!
Welcome to the doza, where the jail captain is equivalent to the UPND President in terms of power and privileges enjoyed.
This habit of rushing to form parties when you realise that your days for corruption are numbered should come to an end. We should now pass this stage those crying foul for being arrested because of their corruption should just own up. Kambwili is not the fiercest critique of ECL, Kambwili is just a frightened corrupt individual who knows that his corrupt activities are coming out and will haunt him. Too late papa Kambwili. The head of state knows about his corrupt activities and that is why Kambwili was fired in the first place. So Kambwili mwaiche own up. Ukosefye.