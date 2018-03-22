Police in Lusaka have arrested Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and charged him with 37 counts of being in possession of money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The outspoken NDC Political Consultant has also been slapped with two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage.

Mr. Kambwili has been detained at Woodlands Station and has been denied police bond.

He will appear in court tomorrow.

Mr Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia has confirmed the arrest to Journalists in Lusaka.

When he was being led to the police cells, and Kambwili was heard complaining about the poor state of police cells.