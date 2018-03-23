123 of the 126 Evelyn Hone College students riotous students released

Zambia Police says 123 of the 126 Evelyn Hone College students who were initially arrested for illegal protests were released yesterday after paying admission of guilty charges.

According to a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the students were arrested on March 21, 2018, by Police.

Ms. Katongo disclosed that 59 of the 207 students who were arrested yesterday, are students from NIPA and were released unconditionally yesterday after claiming to have been caught up in the confusion.

She said they claimed Evelyn Hone College pulled down the wall fence and that was what led to the confusion.

Ms. Katongo stated that many more students are yet to be released today.