President Edgar Lungu officiates at the Lusaka Maina Soko hospital expansion project

President Edgar Lungu laying the 1st stone while watching are Ministers Bowman Lusambo, Chitalu Chilufya, Ronald Chitotela and Freedom Sikazwe at Lusaka Maina Hospital expansion project.
President Edgar Lungu laying the 1st stone while watching are Ministers Bowman Lusambo, Chitalu Chilufya, Ronald Chitotela and Freedom Sikazwe at Lusaka Maina Hospital expansion project.
President Edgar Lungu laying the 1st stone while watching are Ministers Bowman Lusambo, Chitalu Chilufya, Ronald Chitotela and Freedom Sikazwe at Lusaka Maina Hospital expansion project.
President Edgar Lungu laying the 1st stone while watching are Ministers Bowman Lusambo, Chitalu Chilufya, Ronald Chitotela and Freedom Sikazwe at Lusaka Maina Hospital expansion project.
President Edgar Lungu flanked by Infrastructure development Minister PS Eng Charles Mushota flagging off the project.
President Edgar Lungu promotes to Warrant officer class 1 Davies Lombe for his splendid singing performances during the the same ceremony.
President Edgar Lungu promotes to Warrant officer class 1 Davies Lombe for his splendid singing performances during the the same ceremony.
President Edgar Lungu challenging King Malembe Malembe while Minister Ronald Chitotela joins them.
President Edgar Lungu going through the program with the Director of Ceremonies Bishop Brigadier General Vincent Mwenye while looking on is Minister Ronald Chitotela.
Some Maina Soko hospital members of the staff showing patient care drill.
President Edgar Lungu admiring Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo his National Assembly of Zambia labeled tie.
President Edgar Lungu inspecting the guard of honour.

President Edgar Lungu being welcomed by Munnlo Primary school grade 5 pupil Joana Miti

President Edgar Lungu being welcomed by Munnlo Primary school grade 5 pupil Joana Miti
President Edgar Lungu unveiling the plaque
President Edgar Lungu unveiling the plaque
President Edgar Lungu unveiling the plaque

 

Pictures courtesy of Jean Mandela

    • The most incompetent President in the Zambian history.This guy is a joke wasting tax payers money.The entire cabinet just to unveil a plaque. African leadership at its best…plaques all over the country with his name on it..useless President

  2. THANK U MICHAEL FOR your FORESIGHT.
    OUR COUNTRY HAS BECOME A BIG WORKSHOP AS FAR AF AS INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT GOES we ARE second only to BOTSWANA.

    MYSRIP

