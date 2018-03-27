Afunica releases highly anticipated music video for “My Past”

Following the success of his 2017 song “My Past“, Bravo Records headliner, Afunika, keeps the momentum going with the release of it’s official music video. 

Video directed by  Hajir O’thman for Metroscope Films.

