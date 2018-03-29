Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says they are itching to finally getting some league action under their belts on Friday.

Nkana are finally set to kick the ball in the 2018 league season on March 30 when they visit promoted National Assembly away at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The Assembly game will come before they host Power Dynamos in the big Kitwe derby on Monday in Wusakile.

“I think we can handle the pressure of playing two games in four days. What we need to do is focus on the first game against Assembly then we can look at the next game,” Chambeshi said.

“Yes, Assembly is a good team with a good coach and have just been promoted but I have the confidence in the team that they can handle any team now.”

Meanwhile, Nkana face Assembly after they were awarded a walkover result against Forest Rangers who failed to turn up last Sunday in Kitwe.

“It is a morale booster to the team and we were ready to play Forest who didn’t turn up,” Chambeshi said.

“But we have put that game behind us and we are looking forward to National Assembly to see how we do in that game.”

Assembly meanwhile, are hoping to avoid suffering a second successive defeat against a Kitwe giant after Power Dynamos left Lusaka last Sunday with a 1-0 win.