The Mazabuka Magistrates court has acquitted Eight United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who stood charged with a case of Arson contrary to Section 328 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Senior Resident Magistrate Chilingala Chilingala said due to failure by the prosecution team to submit proper evidence to warrant a conviction in the matter, he had no option but to acquit the eight UPND cadres.

This was in a case where Evans Lungu a member of the Patriotic Front dragged the UPND cadres to court on allegations that they burnt and destroyed his house in Kabobola compound which was used by the ruling party as a campaign center for Mazabuka Central Constituency prior to the 2016 Presidential Elections.

It is alleged that the cadres torched the house immediately after President Lungu was announced as having been duly elected President for the Republic of Zambia on 15th August 2016.

But the court yesterday acquitted the eight UPND accused persons who later jubilated within the court premises with some women accused persons breaking into tears of joy.

But the outcome of the case has not settled well with Mr. Evans Lungu whose house was burnt and the Patriotic Front leadership in the area describing that have described the judgment as unfair.

PF Youth District Chairperson Paul Sinyangwe said there was sufficient evidence in the matter to warrant a conviction of the UPND cadres.

Mr. Sinyangwe said the fact that the UPND Members through their area Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo dug the foundation of the house belonging to Mr. Evans Lungu after damaging it, sowed that the eight accused were guilty and not remorseful over their actions.

And Mr. Lungu said he is shocked with the judgment and has since appealed to the party leadership to help secure him legal representation to enable him appeal to the high court so that justice in the matter can prevail.