A nice meal to have with your family over the Easer period is Lamb chops. Lamb chops are perfect for this time of the year, and they go perfectly with roasted veggies, potatoes, rice or even couscous (depending on how healthy you are trying to be). Try these delicious garlicky lamb chops
Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 32g freshly chopped rosemary
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- Sea salt
- Black pepper
- 900g small lamb chops
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Method
On a large plate, combine rosemary and garlic and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Marinade the lamb chops by mixing them into the mixture, then set aside.
In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the lamb chops and cook for 4 minutes per side.
Serving
Serve hot with your choice of roasted vegetable, salad, potatoes or rice. Enjoy!
Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host
Reach Kanta via her website and social media:
Loading...