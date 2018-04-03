A nice meal to have with your family over the Easer period is Lamb chops. Lamb chops are perfect for this time of the year, and they go perfectly with roasted veggies, potatoes, rice or even couscous (depending on how healthy you are trying to be). Try these delicious garlicky lamb chops

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

32g freshly chopped rosemary

5 garlic cloves, minced

Sea salt

Black pepper

900g small lamb chops

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Method

On a large plate, combine rosemary and garlic and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Marinade the lamb chops by mixing them into the mixture, then set aside.

In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the lamb chops and cook for 4 minutes per side.

Serving

Serve hot with your choice of roasted vegetable, salad, potatoes or rice. Enjoy!

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host

Reach Kanta via her website and social media: http://www.kantaskitchen.com/ http://www.twitter.com/Kantas_Kitchen http://www.facebook.com/KantasKitchen