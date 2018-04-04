Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has directed councils in the province to work with the Zambia Police Service to effectively enforce the public health Act.

The minister is saddened that despite the massive clean-up exercise conducted recently, some residents in the area have resumed littering and disposing of waste in unauthorized places..

“I want the local authorities and the police to mount patrols in all public places and residential areas from the 9th to 13th of April 2018 to ensure compliance,” he said.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Hamukale was speaking during a press briefing held in his office in Choma today.

He has further given local authorities a two days ultimatum in which to urgently hold epidemic preparedness meetings to formulate an enforcement plan without fail.

Dr Hamukale said he is aware of the logistical challenges faced by some councils and has since advised them to partner with the private sector in garbage collection.

He also called on residents in the to have a sense of ownership and fully participate in the implementation of the’ Keep Southern Province Clean Campaign’ initiative as it is beneficial to all.

“The cleaning of surroundings is not something we are doing for government or anyone in authority but we are doing this for the welfare of society.” The Minister emphasised.

The minister has since warned that anyone found littering will be fined.