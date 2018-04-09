Napsa Stars have axed coach Linos Makwaza after a poor start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Makwaza has been sidelined after failing to win any of his opening five games of the 2018 campaign that has seen Napsa collect just one point since his confirmation as head coach in January.

Second from bottom Napsa have lost their last four games and scored just one goal since kicking of the season with a 0-0 away draw at Nkwazi on March 17.

Makwaza is the second coaching casualty after Gugulielmo Arena was fired by bottom placed Buildcon last week after losing his opening three games in charge.

“Napsa Stars Football Club hereby announces the sidelining of its head coach Linos Makwaza, first assistant Dabtwitso Nkhoma and third assistant coach Harry Milanzi until further notice,”Napsa spokesperson Gwen Chipasula said.

“The move is in view of the poor performance of the team which has seen it pick a point out of possible fifteen points.

“An announcement on the new technical bench will be made in the course of the week.

“Meanwhile third assistant coach Donewell Yobe and Goalkeeper Coach Lameck Nyangu will oversee the training of the team in the interim.”

Makwaza was initially interim coach last September after his former boss Tennant Chilumba suffered a similar fate following a poor run of results.