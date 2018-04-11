President Edgar Lungu has declared seven new districts to foster rural development and easy administration of the areas.

The following new districts are Chipangali, Lumezi, Kasenengwa, Chasefu, Msanzala, Chifunabuli and Lupososhi.

The minister of Local Government will soon sign SI for creation of Councils.

Zambia now has 114 Districts.

Last week Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale disclosed that the Head of State will soon announce the creation of 6 more new districts.

Mr. Mwale said the President decided to create the districts to ensure delivery of services to the people are brought closer.

However, Mr. Mwale could not give details of the new districts saying the head of state will soon make an announcement to the people.

The creation of the new districts is in a statutory instrument No. 26 of 2018, for the provincial and district boundaries act order 2018.

The Order also deletes boundaries that affect the new districts that include; Chipata, Petauke, and Samfya.