President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind

President Lungu flanked by First lady Esther Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind toasting during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit
President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind toasting during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit
Delegation at the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit
Traditional Dance performing during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit
President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit
First Lady Esther and India’s First Lady Savita Kovind (front) President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind admires an artificial lion after the bilateral talks at State House
President Edgar Lungu reads the message which the visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind wrote in the visitors book after the bilateral talks at State House
President Edgar Lungu with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind pose for a group photograph with their delegation after bilateral talks at State House
President Edgar Lungu with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind having a light moment after the bilateral talks at State House
President Edgar Lungu welcomes visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for bilateral talks at State House
First Lady Esther Lungu with India’s First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE)
President Edgar Lungu with his counterpart President of the Republic of India, Mr Ram Nath Kovind, holds bilateral talks at State House on Wednesday, 11th April, 2018. A tete-a-tete preceded the bilateral talks and thereafter the two Heads of State witnessed the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between India and Zambia. The signed agreements are aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind being decorated on arrival at Pamodzi Hotel
First Lady Esther Lungu at Pamodzi Hotel when the President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind arrived

 

