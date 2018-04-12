LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind April 12, 2018 2 279 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp President Lungu flanked by First lady Esther Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind toasting during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind toasting during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit Delegation at the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit Traditional Dance performing during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit First Lady Esther and India’s First Lady Savita Kovind (front) President Lungu and President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit Indian President Ram Nath Kovind admires an artificial lion after the bilateral talks at State House President Edgar Lungu reads the message which the visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind wrote in the visitors book after the bilateral talks at State House President Edgar Lungu with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind pose for a group photograph with their delegation after bilateral talks at State House President Edgar Lungu with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind having a light moment after the bilateral talks at State House President Edgar Lungu welcomes visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for bilateral talks at State House First Lady Esther Lungu with India’s First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE) President Edgar Lungu with his counterpart President of the Republic of India, Mr Ram Nath Kovind, holds bilateral talks at State House on Wednesday, 11th April, 2018. A tete-a-tete preceded the bilateral talks and thereafter the two Heads of State witnessed the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between India and Zambia. The signed agreements are aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries. First Lady Esther Lungu with India’s First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE) President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind being decorated on arrival at Pamodzi Hotel President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind being decorated on arrival at Pamodzi Hotel First Lady Esther Lungu at Pamodzi Hotel when the President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind arrived Related Posts:President Lungu holds bilateral talks with Indian President Ram Nath KovindPresident Lungu congratulates India’s new President for his victory in IndiaVice President Inonge Wina in India for India-Africa forum summitIndian President Kovind to visit Zambia next weekIndian President Kovind in Zambia tomorrow for a three day state visit Loading...
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN…THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA..EDGAR C. LUNGU. !!!!!!!!!
LONG LIVE ECL
Has the Indian President abandoned his people and joined PF?