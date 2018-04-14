Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has thanked the Government of China for their support and contribution towards the development of the country and the continued relationship that the two countries have maintained.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said this in Lusaka yesterday, during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a Conference Hall at the Ministry.

Mr. Malanji said the ceremony is very timely as it will remain remarkable as one of the many deliverables and last projects which has been implemented by His Excellency Yang Youming, the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia before leaving the country.

He added that the government of the People’s Republic of China has donated US$ 320.000 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs toward the construction of a Conference Hall with a sitting capacity of 100.

Meanwhile speaking during the same event, the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming stated that he confidently believes that China Civil will complete the construction of the affiliated conference building at the Ministry and other projects in Zambia on time and with high quality.

Mr. Youming added that in September this year, the FOCAC summit will be held in Beijing and leaders from China and African countries will once again assemble to discuss the important subject of China- Africa cooperation.

He further explained that, the upcoming summit will provide more opportunities for the development of China-Zambia friendly cooperative relationship, bringing more projects and ushering the China-Zambia cooperation into a new chapter.